Giovanni Brusca, Sicilian mobster called People Killer, released from prison: report





Giovanni Brusca, a Sicilian mafia boss linked to dozens of brutal murders, has been released from prison after serving about 25 years behind bars, according to a report. Named the “Killer of the People”, Brusca confessed to being involved in more than 100 murders, including that of a child whose body had been dissolved in acid and the murders of Italy’s top anti-mafia investigator, his wife and three guards, reported BBC. The child was the 11-year-old son of a rival mobster. Brusca ordered the boy to be abducted, tortured and strangled, then the remains dismantled so that his family could not bury him, according to the BBC. Brusca, now 64, was arrested in 1996, then collaborated with authorities to win a reduced sentence. The information he provided led to the arrest of other gangsters, the report states. But the families of the victims and some Italian politicians spoke out against Brusca’s release. “After 29 years we still do not know the truth about the massacre,” Tina Montinaro, the wife of one of the slain bodyguards, told Republicca, “and Giovanni Brusca, the man who destroyed my family, is free.” CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION “This is not the justice the Italians deserve,” said Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League’s right-wing party. “It’s a punch in the stomach that takes your breath away,” Enrico Letta, leader of the Democratic Party of Nations, told Rtl 102.5 radio.

