



Drug maker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said Wednesday it would soon provide Thailand with 1.8 million doses of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, the first of many batches this month, just days after the car launches its mass vaccination. The announcement in a joint statement by AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience, a firm owned by the King of Thailand, comes amid public concern about vaccine supplies as the country suffers its worst outbreak to date. The statement did not say whether the Thai plant would make all the 6 million doses that the Thai government has promised will be available this month. The government’s immunization machine starts Monday and relies almost entirely on 61 million reserved doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, most of which he said would come from Siam Bioscience, which is making the vaccines for the first time. Questions about Siam Bioscience production intentions are sensitive because King Maha Vajiralongkorn is its sole owner. Insulting the Thai monarchy is a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. AstraZeneca has partnered with the Thai firm to produce 200 million doses for use in Southeast Asia, a region with low levels of COVID-19 immunization that is seeing a strong resurgence of the virus. Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that the promised 6 million doses would arrive this month “as planned”, but did not specify delivery dates or how much would be supplied on site. “We will get the AstraZeneca vaccine. It can come from anywhere, but all AstraZeneca alike. It can be produced in Thailand or imported from abroad. It depends on the AstraZeneca supply chain,” Anutin told reporters. Siam Bioscience has not responded to questions from Reuters about its production intentions. AstraZeneca said the 1.8 million doses produced domestically will be delivered by Monday, the first of many deliveries this month. He said deliveries of Thai-made doses to other Southeast Asian countries would begin in July. The first delivery to the Philippines, which was promised 17 million doses, was cut from 1.3 to 1.17 million doses and delayed from late June to mid-July, a Philippine presidential adviser told Reuters on Tuesday, citing production delays. Thai. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

