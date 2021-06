Turkish Lira (Try USD) Traders Say Weve Been Here Previously At Return Rates

Subscribe to our Middle East newspaper and follow us @Middle East for news on the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demand for interest rate cuts sent a shocking shortwave through the lira, with the currency reaching a new low all the time. But among traders and analysts, the reaction was: we’ve all seen this before. After Erdogan fired his former central bank governor in March, it was only a matter of time before he began to fall on a path to lower rates. “Turkish history is well known and has been going on for a while now, so I mean investors would not have been caught off guard,” said Todd Schubert, head of fixed-income research at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “There is little risk from large outflows of foreign funds.” In an interview with a state broadcaster late Tuesday, Erdogan said it was “necessary” for the central bank to cut interest rates, giving a vague reference to the summer months as a target date. The lira weakened to 3% after the move, and then stabilized, trading 1% lower at 8.63 per US dollar on Wednesday. The currency has already been hit by bets that Turkey will ease policy, dropping 14% against the dollar this year, the biggest drop among emerging market currencies. Erdogan’s timeline for rate cuts pushes Turkish liberty to record low Data from the options market also showed signs of calm. Implicit one-month free-dollar volatility kept close to its lowest level since February. Stock movements were also quiet, with the BIST 100 index slipping just 0.3%. The reaction was met because it was so well received, said Henrik Gullberg, a London-based macro strategist at Coex Partners. “This is what the markets have been waiting for,” he added. Investors interpreted Erdogan’s decision in March to fire his market-friendly central bank governor as evidence of his determination to take control of monetary policy and implement his orthodox rate-cutting plan in the face of high inflation. . However, weaker lira and faster inflation make the job even harder for Turkey’s new central bank governor, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu. It would take an extreme devaluation of the currency, likely around a 30% drop based on historical trends, for Erdogan to change his mind about rate cuts, Gullberg predicted. “We have seen this move several times before,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio advisor at East Capital in Dubai. “Investors do not want to see another episode of a premature rate cut, especially now that inflation is stubbornly high.” Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







