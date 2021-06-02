Children in the remote Romanian region receive eye tests for the first time





Dozens of Romanian children were examined for the first time in a remote area of ​​the southern Carpathian Mountains.

The humanitarian organization Casa Buna, or Good House, organized eye tests in Nucsoara, which includes several villages.

Routine eye examinations are recommended as early as infancy, but many children in the poor rural community have never been screened by an ophthalmologist. “Given that out of 30 children tested, 20 glasses were needed, I think such ophthalmic caravans are needed in as many villages as possible,” said Mioara Marinescu, a volunteer ophthalmologist at Saturday’s event. The importance of children’s eye testing is not limited to the need for corrective lenses. Amblyopia, the condition known as the “lazy eye”, is estimated to affect 1% to 5% of children worldwide, and missing cases can lead to long-term problems. While examining the children, Ms. Marinescu found three with amblyopia, a disorder she says may “limit the possibility of certain professions in adulthood.” “Unfortunately in our country, children do not receive education or health equally,” said the eye doctor. Valeriu Nicolae, who founded Casa Buna in 2007, comes from a poor Roma community itself. Poor eyesight can have a serious, negative impact on children’s educational outcomes, he said. “Teachers think kids hate to read, but in fact, they hate to read because they can’t read because their eyesight is poor,” Mr Nicolae said. “Children who do not know how to read because their eyes are really bad are useless in the educational process. “They get fed up and abandon.” The volunteer organization supports more than 300 children and their families, with a strong emphasis on encouraging children to attend education. The group has played a prominent role in supporting children throughout the pandemic. Casa Buna arrived in Nucsoara, 120 miles northwest of the capital Bucharest, more than a year ago. Volunteers visit every two weeks, bringing assistance to 94 children and their families. “It was the beginning of the pandemic, and virtually none of these children had internet or computers. “We installed computers in all their homes, made sure they had internet … and everything they needed to stay online to continue their education,” Mr Nicolae said. Dozens of volunteers took part in the eye screening event, including motorcyclists from the Bikers for Humanity group. Volunteers organized activities and games to lure as many children as possible. Casa Buna also brought gifts to young people for International Children’s Day, held on June 1st. “We will do (eye testing) this year in nine villages. We hope to do somewhere between 600 and 1000 pairs of glasses,” said Mr Nicolae, whose tireless campaign for better education of children has won international awards. Romania, which has a population of more than 19 million, has the highest percentage of children at risk of poverty and social exclusion in the entire European Union with 27 countries, 35.8% compared to an EU average of 22.5%. , according to Eurostat agency statistics. Child poverty is most prevalent in the country’s rural communities, where one in two children live in poverty. “From birth, we should all have equal opportunities in education and access to health care,” said ophthalmologist Ms. Marinescu. “Regardless of the geographical area in which we were born.”







