



On behalf of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Kosovo Indonesia (MoTCE), Deputy Minister of Tourism Marketing, Ms. Nia Niscaya, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Tourism and the Republic of Creative Economy of Indonesia and Emirates Airlines during ATM 2021. Cooperation aims to increase overseas marketing activities, especially us Dubai. In total, 20 Indonesian destinations participated in the country. Based on a submitted questionnaire from100 Indonesian Co-Exhibitors, 606 bookings were made during the 4-day show at Dubai from May 16-19, 2021 and 2,443 bookings in BalitallATM Dubai Virtual Events by May 24-26, 2021. These two events – in person and online – were complementary and allowed exhibitors to reach a wider audience to make sure no one missed. A New Dawn for Travel and Tourism The theme of this year’s show is ‘A New Dawn for Travel and Tourism’. The the center of attention focus se thofthe best ‘COVID’ news worldwide is likely to impact international tourism in 2021 and beyond. Sixty twocountries joined the exhibition floor this year, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israeli, Germany, Cyprus, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Maldives, Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the US. Compare, while 140 countries participated of Virtual event. In participating in a global travel market in the pandemic era, Indonesia demonstrates its strong commitment to the implementation of CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability) focusing on health and safety protocols at destinations and the Indonesia Pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai. Middle East travelers have long been a major market for Indonesian tourist destinations. In 2019, of Medium East recorded a significant increase iINrivals for in Indonesia, registering 263,923 visitors (27.88% higher than 2018). “Attending ATM Dubai 2021, the leading global tourism event abroad, we are demonstrating it Indonesia is confident to maintain its position as a world-class destination, “said Ms. Nia Niscaya, Deputy Minister of Tourism Marketing. Plans to reopen borders in July His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, announced plans to reopen borders in July 2021, wwith destinations included Bali, Batam and Bintan serving as ‘locomotive’ regions to start tourism for the whole country – if the pandemic is treated as expected. In preparation, the government has conducted an extensive vaccination program for target groups, including the tourism workforce. In addition, the government has also initiated the Environmental Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Sustainability (CHSE) certification program across the tourism sector in Indonesia. For real-time updates on Indonesian travel, please visit www.ind Indonesia.travel Contact: Vincent Jemadu

