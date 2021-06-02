Mathematics students at Pacific Rim win national, international awards





CARLSBAD Nearly two dozen fourth graders have taken math to a whole new level in the last four months. Students at Pacific Rim Elementary School attended schools for the first time at the math club, which was run by parent Ilene Cooper. As a result, the children formed five teams and competed, won, and settled in several state, national, and international competitions. On May 28, Cooper organized a school party for her team and their parents as she handed out medals, ribbons and trophies showing student achievement. I started watching races and a lot of them were team events, so I thought of starting a team, Cooper said. The kids were amazing. Math should be fun. Cooper started the club in January as a way to make her son, Aaron, more active with math. Cooper said her son was not really enjoying math or interested, but he is competitive, so she used these traits as a way to build his math skills. Initially, she expected a handful of students to join. Ultimately, 38 students enrolled. However, due to other responsibilities, being in zoom and other issues, she ended up with 22 students. Math centered on addition, subtraction, division, and multiplication, even though one event was so competitive, students got into high school math to determine the best winners, said Ilene Cooper. From there, she split the club into two sections with one group practicing on Monday and the others on Friday. Then, she registered the club for a number of races. And the kids came to win. Aaron Cooper, Amal Ali, Caden Faciane, James Gentile and Olivier Weeda won state and national titles in the Virtual Multi-Year Mathematics competition, while Emi Furukawa, Erick Lim, Maddox Lawrance, Sophia Kim and Annie Kim were state runners-up. We would always check it out as a group to make sure we understood it well and then Aaron would press it because hes our team leader, Faciane said. It was a fun experience because I have never done math like I used to. On World Math Day, an international online math competition involving 10,000 fourth-graders from around the world, Lim ranked eighth in the country and 81rr in the world. The team, meanwhile, ranked third nationally and sixth in the world, while nine students were placed in the top 100 nationally and 10% internationally. Moreover, a number of students received home honored national awards in several other competitions. As for next year, Ilene Cooper said she plans to attend the kids in fifth grade and continue the club and competitions. Some problems we fight but when we work together, we can solve them, Ali said. Other team members include Michael Kamenev, Mikey Lietzow, Lasya Desu, Juliet Metzler, Artyom Sinitsyn, Jaxon Starkey, Brayden Sales, Lauren Zinn, Lily Zinn, Isabella Berke, Avery Chasin, Navdhi Jain.







