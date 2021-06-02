International
The number of climate change on the health of Canadians to cost hundreds of billions of dollars: report
TORONTO – Beyond its environmental threat, climate change is endangering public health in Canada in ways that will have significant human and financial costs, says a new report.
Report, which was released Wednesday by the Canadian Institute for Climate Elections (CICC), estimates that the impact of climate change on health in Canada will add up to hundreds of billions of dollars, while drastically increasing hospitalizations and premature deaths. due to weather-related issues, based on their current numbers.
Ryan Ness, director of adaptation at CICC, told CTVNews.ca that without immediate action, climate change will leave Canada in a “public health crisis”, the consequences of which will be disproportionately borne by those already are dealing with a large proportion of health inequalities.
A 2016 study found that the gap in the risk of premature death in a poor Canadian woman and a rich Canadian woman had widened by 40 percent over the past 25 years.
“This is not a technical or environmental crisis. It is a crisis of equality and making sure everyone has a fair chance,” Ness said by telephone on Tuesday.
The consequences of a warm world are expected to affect human health in many ways, from an increase in foodborne illness to longer and more severe allergy seasons. The CICC report focuses on three specific threats: warmer temperatures, degraded air quality, and increased prevalence of Lyme disease.
In Lyme disease, scientists are already sounding the alarm bells for an increasing number of cases, which they say are caused by warmer winters making it easier for disease-carrying ticks to survive in urban areas.
Health Canada reported 2,636 cases of Lyme disease in 2019, 11 times more than 10 years ago. The CICC report predicts that their number will increase to 8,500 cases a year by the middle of the century, with an associated annual cost to the health care system of $ 3 million.
While this figure is relatively small, the report estimates that the overall impact of climate change on health is much greater. He says the direct costs to the health care system will go into the billions with economic losses reaching tens of billions. Premature deaths, impacts on mental health and shocks to the quality of life of Canadians by increasing food insecurity in the North, for example, will raise the price even further.
In the worst-case scenario, lost productivity alone is estimated to cost the Canadian economy nearly $ 15 billion a year by the end of the century, with rising days of extreme heat during the summer causing a reduction in working hours equivalent to the loss of 62,000 full time job. Industries in which most of the work is done outdoors or in hard-to-cool areas will be most affected.
Under the best-case scenario, meanwhile, the report estimates that heat-related hospitalization levels will double by 2100.
Ian Culbert, who wrote the report’s foreword and is the executive director of the Canadian Public Health Association, says the report shows that pushing the federal government to achieve zero-zero emissions by 2050 will also bring health benefits to Canadians.
This is important, he said, because while the public often prefers to push governments into action on issues it sees as more urgent than climate change, the account changes when it comes to individual health.
“It really is part of that larger figure of changing our societal expectations of governments so that the necessary investments and policy changes can be made,” Culbert told CTVNews.ca by telephone on Tuesday.
“We know from the research we’ve had, when people start to associate the health effects of climate change with climate change, then it takes on a new meaning and a new significance.”
The COVID-19 pandemic illustrates this, Culbert said, with Canadians dedicating new values to public health professionals now that their work has a more significant impact on daily life.
The report provides four recommendations for governments, in all areas, to clearly address the health impacts of climate change when making decisions and funding more research on the effects of climate change on the health of Canadians.
Ness said he would like to see governments address as “symptoms” of climate change the worst air quality, the longest heat waves, et cetera and the underlying causes that make it harder for some Canadians to reach good health in any environment, such as income security and lack of housing.
Heat waves, for example, already have disproportionate health effects in the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions, and those without access to proper air conditioning or ventilation. If the heat waves increase with frequency, as is expected to happen, Ness said it will be those groups that “carry the burden” even more in the future.
“Preparing for climate change requires thinking beyond specific types of impacts, and not just building sea walls to raise sea levels or building those cooling centers for hot days,” he said.
“It’s about ensuring that people have the resources they need to be resilient, to take care of themselves and others in an increasingly friendly climate.”
