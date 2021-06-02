Israel’s challenging military says US should copy Gaza strategy, not criticize

The Israeli Defense Forces are challenging in the face of US criticism of recent airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, with a military official suggesting that Western nations, including the US, should learn from its urban warfare tactics rather than condemn them. those.

Israeli airstrikes – particularly the spectacular destruction of high-rise towers – galvanized progressive support for the Palestinians in the US and left President Joe Biden to face the demands of within his party to re-evaluate America’s long-standing alliance with Israel.

But IDF officials who spoke with him Newsweek defended the recent extensive service airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which aid organizations say have exacerbated the coastal enclave’s dire humanitarian situation and destroyed its already devastated infrastructure.

An IDF official who did not want to be named said Western countries should learn from what they called a “phenomenal” military success in Gaza. “They should send us their military to see and learn,” the official told Newsweek.

In the US, lawmakers, including Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), have urged the White House to end arms sales to Israel. The progressive Grand said the US “was supplying weapons to kill children in Gaza”.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called the IDF attacks “terrorism”, and others such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pushed to block a $ 735 million arms package destined for Israel.

The IDF official described the international criticism as unfounded and unfair. “Not only should the IDF not be criticized for its choice of goals and procedures and techniques, the IDF should be evaluated by these people,” the official said.

“If they really care about civilians and protect civilians, they should criticize Hamas.”

The destruction of Gaza’s highlands became emblematic of Israel’s latest campaign against Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups.

In particular, the destruction of al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza City – home to the Associated Press and Al Jazeera Gaza offices – remains a point of contention, even after the ceasefire ended with rocket-propelled grenades and airstrikes that killed 256 Gaza – among them 69 children – and 12 people in Israel, including two children.

The IDF said the Jalaa building was also home to numerous key Hamas targets, including teams responsible for electronic warfare. This weekend, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi told Channel 12 that “the building was rightly destroyed” and he did not have a “gram of regret”.

Channel 12 said Kohavi told “a foreign source” that AP staff drank coffee every day in the building’s lobby cafeteria alongside Hamas militants, regardless of whether they were aware of it. The AP said the suggestion was “false” and that there were no cafes in the Jalaa Tower lobby.

Defense Secretary Benny Gantz distanced himself from Kohavi’s remarks, telling reporters: “When the chief of staff talked about it, he was trying to portray the atmosphere, not the actual aspects.” He added that “there was Hamas infrastructure in the offices operating from this building”.

Another Channel 12 report quoted an anonymous Israeli pilot who claimed that the high rises in Gaza were targeted in part to ease the army’s frustration. “I went on a mission to carry out airstrikes with a sense that the destruction of the towers is a way to vent our frustration with what is happening to us and the success of the groups in Gaza to strike us,” the pilot said.

Israeli military figures denied the allegations when asked by Newsweek. Captain Rebekkah Karp of the IDF fire support school said in an online announcement after the action that the targets “are not in line with the emotions of any IDF officer … Our goal is to destroy the military infrastructure within the Gaza Strip. And that is it that we do “

Karp continued: “We are aware of the multiple buildings that within different floors, different offices, different parts of these buildings, are many different military uses, which make that building a legitimate military target.

“We do everything we can to minimize the amount of casualties,” she added. “None of our attacks have been blindfolded.”

The IDF official, who did not want to be named, also dismissed the Channel 12 report, describing it instead as a “meticulous process” of selecting targets: “They are not motivated by emotions, they are motivated by which profit can be made. military against an enemy by hitting it “.

The official said, however, that the multi-storey attacks were also created to be a deterrent against other hostile Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian, Iranian and other groups in the region.

“They all need to understand two things very clearly: Yes, we are committed to the law of conflict and we do our best not to hit non-combatants. But two, there is no safe place to hide for any terrorists. , “said the official.

As Democrats call for more distance between Israel and U.S. Republicans, they are pushing for closer cooperation, and the IDF hopes for more military support.

Axios announced on Tuesday that Israel will seek $ 1 billion in emergency military assistance, in part to replenish the Cube Iron defense system and supplies of precision-guided ammunition used in Gaza air strikes.

Told the IDF official Newsweek that Americans should seek to learn from Israeli tactics rather than criticize them, praising what they said was a nearly 1: 1 ratio of fighting deaths to civilians in Gaza.

“To achieve an almost one-to-one ratio, I think it is unprecedented,” the official said, adding that they “were not underestimating a single non-combat civilian victim.”

“They should send us their military to see and learn and adapt what we have done and how we managed to hit so many militants,” the official added.

“Tell me another conflict where a western army achieved a 1: 1 ratio in a populated urban area using an air force; it has not been achieved.” The figures, the official said, are “phenomenal”.

But the IDF military success is not a convenience for progressive Democrats tired of America’s traditionally unquestionable support for Israel.

The right-wing shift in Israeli politics – much of which is attributed to long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – has in recent years given rise to criticism from those who see Israel as an apartheid nation that defends systemic racial inequality and abuse. of human rights.

To Israel supporters, the country remains America’s most trusted friend in a troubled region. Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other regional militant groups are committed to destroying the country and its Jewish inhabitants.

During the recent fighting in Gaza, Biden and his senior official repeatedly asserted Israel’s right to self-defense and security, angering those who argued that the Palestinians had the same rights but were not given them.

Biden is unlikely to leave Israel suddenly. The political and strategic costs of such a move would be very costly for a president busy with more pressing issues, foreign and domestic.

But the recent round of death and destruction in Gaza has certainly sharpened pro-Palestinian sentiment within his party, especially among those who are as future leaders.

“I understand that people have their concerns and it is very popular to criticize Israel,” the IDF official told Newsweek. “It’s fashionable, it’s fashionable again, or maybe it never went out of style.”

“There is a lot of politics at play,” the official said, and “populism in the air.”