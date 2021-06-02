Israel: The midnight deadline for the coalition to join and challenge Netanyahu is approaching





The idea that Israel’s longest-serving leader could be seated came true on Sunday when Naftali Bennett , leader of small right-wing Yamina party, confirms he was working on a coalition deal with him Yair Lapid , central party leader Yesh Atid.

Under the country’s electoral laws, the president can give a party leader 28 days to form a coalition. President Reuven Rivlin had tasked Netanyahu to form a government after the vote, but the prime minister was unable to command enough support to control Israel’s Knesset parliament.

The president then charged Lapid with forming a government, with the noon deadline Wednesday.

Bennett and Lapid will try to form a coalition with at least eight political parties leading the political spectrum – from Meretz’s left wing to Bennett Yamina’s right-wing party. They will also need the outside support of a small Islamic party called the United Arab Emirates in order to be able to reach the 61-seat threshold for a governing majority in the 120-seat parliament.

If an agreement is agreed, parliament will have a week to vote on any coalition agreement before a new government and prime minister are sworn in. If Bennett and Lapid fail to meet Wednesday’s deadline, the mandate to form a government falls to parliament. If a government is not formed within the next 21 days, Israel will be on course for the fifth election in just over two years. A source involved in the coalition negotiations told CNN on Wednesday that significant progress had been made overnight and that almost everything had been done. A key point is who will participate in the judicial appointments committee. Lapid’s Yesh Atid came in second in the March 23 never-ending election behind Netanyahu Likud’s right-hand man. Bennett’s party won just seven seats in the March election, but the leader nevertheless finds himself in the powerful role of the king’s creator. He had previously announced that he was working with Lapid, but was repulsed two days into Israel’s recent conflict with Hamas-led militants in Gaza. A few days after the ceasefire was announced, the pair were back at the negotiating table. The parties in the new coalition differ in their positions on some of the country’s most pressing issues, particularly in relations with the Palestinians. But in his speech Sunday, Bennett said he was willing to sit down with parties with opposing ideological views to prevent tired Israeli voters from going through another election. Netanyahu blew up Bennett on Sunday for committing what he called the “deception of the century,” portraying him as a power-hungry politician who “cares only for himself.” The political challenge comes as Netanyahu remains on trial, accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, accusations that Netanyahu denies.

Elliott Gotkine contributed to this report.

