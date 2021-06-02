Herd of wild elephants approaching the big Chinese city





Beijing “A herd of 15 wild elephants walking 300 miles from a nature reserve in China’s southern highlands of China was approaching the big city of Kunming on Wednesday as authorities rushed to try to keep them away from populated areas,” the agency said. Xinhua News Officer. Chinese wildlife authorities say they do not know why the herd left a nature reserve last year near the town of Pu’er, a region known for tea cultivation. Reuters news agency Xinhua reports that a possible factor is a decline in the amount of edible plants in forest habitats. The group was 16 animals, but the government says two returned to the reserves and one child was born during the walk. A 360-member task force with 76 vehicles and nine drones was tracking the elephants, Xinhua said. Aerial photo taken on May 28, 2021 and released by the Chinese Xinhua News Agency shows a herd of wild Asian elephants walking in southwest China’s Yunnan province. Hu Chao / Xinhua through AP

They were making their way along highways and across harvest fields, Xinhua said, according to Reuters. Authorities blocked traffic on the road as elephants crossed and set up barriers and used food as bait to try to keep them away from Kunming and other populated areas. Trend news On Wednesday, the herd was in Yuxi, about 12 miles from Kunming, a city of 7 million people, the official Xinhua News Agency said. He said images taken by drones used to track the herd show six females and three adult males, three juveniles and three calves. Chen Mingyong, an Asian elephant expert quoted by Xinhua, said the incident was the longest-distance migration of wild elephants recorded in China. Chen said it was possible that their leader “has no experience and led the whole group to defeat”. Last week, elephants roamed the streets of Eshan city for six hours after residents were warned to stay inside, according to Xinhua. The damage done by elephants to agricultural land is estimated at $ 1.1 million, according to Xinhua.

