Sheikh Mohammed inaugurates Qatar pavilion at SPIEF 2021 – Doha News





Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani will participate in SPIEF from a distance. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) kicked off in Russia on Wednesday, with about 5,000 participants, including business representatives and officials, in attendance. This year’s event at the ExpoForum Conventions and Exhibition Center is presenting Qatar as a special guest nation. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman was present to inaugurate the Qatari pavilion, where more thanQatar’s 50 major private and private sector units are represented. Experts will discuss a new round of Arctic development at SPIEF 2021 Read more: https://t.co/7nvzJqqAKb# SPIEF # SPIEF2021 pic.twitter.com/fs2wK1aeSq – SPIEF (@ SPIEF) June 1, 2021 Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to attend the event from a distance, while Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the face-to-face format at the forum’s plenary session on Friday. The business event is set to become the first major event of its kind since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. About 2,000 foreign participants from 53 nations are expected to visit SPIEF, which will also host the largest international delegations from the United States, China and Qatar. Due to the ongoing pandemic and the large number of attendees, the organizers will implement strict preventive measures hoping to contain the virus and ensure the safety of all. Delegates from Britain, France, Italy and other countries will also attend the business event. Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend this event, which will include more than 100 discussions devoted to various economic, social and technological topics, Russian state media Sputnik confirmed on Wednesday. So far, more than 320 agreements are being prepared for signing at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Alexander Stuglev, CEO of Russia-24 CEO of the Roscongress Foundation, told. Read also: Qatar expects to provide $ 31 billion projects in 2021: Kamco These are agreements to be concluded between federal authorities and regions, between regions and companies of different types of investment agreements and business development agreements between companies, he said. Top representatives from Iran, Mexico and the Central African Republic (CAR), as well as World Economic Forum President Borge Brende, CEO Patrick Jean Pouyanne and Siemens Energy AG head Christian Bruch are also expected to attend. . SPIEF Calendar Business dialogue between Russia, USA, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Finland, Japan, Latin America and Africa is expected at this event while pprospects of economic cooperation in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be discussed, Sputnik reported. Investment projects will be one of the highlights of the event and in light of recent health crisis, the program is expected to affect healthcare systems and medical technology improvements. According to Sputnik, the forum agenda will also include issues related to Arctic development, green energy and 5G and Big Data technology. The three Nobel Peace Prize laureates – Riccardo Valentini, Rae Kwon Chung and Rodney John Allam – will discuss scenarios for the future of global energy at SPIEF. Russian media confirmed that one of the SPIEF sessions will be dedicated to the experience of the host countries in organizing the FIFA World Cup 2018 as well as the preparation of the Qataris for the next 2022 World Cup. Speaking to Sputnik, Helga Maria Schmid, secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), unveiled plans to raise the issue of women’s economic empowerment during the business event.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos