Kharg, Iran’s largest ship, catches fire and sinks in Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances





Tehran, Iran The largest warship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semi-official news agencies reported. Fars and Tasnim news agencies said efforts failed to rescue the 679-meter support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as Iran’s main oil terminal. The Reuters news agency reported that the entire crew was able to land safely. Reuters quoted Fars, who quoted a Navy statement. The statement said Kharg was on a training mission. The fire started around 2:25 a.m. and firefighters tried to contain it, state TV said. The ship sank near the Iranian port of Jask, about 790 miles southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz – the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. Agence France-Presse reported that the navy said efforts to extinguish the fire continued for 20 hours before the ship sank. Iranian Navy support ship Kharg at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia on 27 February 2020. Anton Raharjo / Anadolu Agency through Getty Images

Photos circulated on Iranian social media of sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the ship as fire burned behind them. Trend news Fars released videos of thick, black smoke rising from the ship early Wednesday morning. Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. analyzed by the Associated Press showed Kharg on Tuesday west of Jask. Satellites from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tracking fires from space detected a flame in the Jask area that began shortly before the time of the fire reported by Fars. Image taken from a video released on June 2, 2021 by Asriran.com shows smoke rising from Iran Kharg naval support ship in the Gulf of Oman. Kharg, the largest ship in the Iranian navy, caught fire and later sank in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semi-official news agencies reported. Asriran.com through AP

Kharg serves as one of the few ships in the Iranian Navy capable of providing refueling at sea for other ships. It can also lift heavy loads and serve as a starting point for helicopters. The ship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, entered the Iranian Navy in 1984 after lengthy negotiations following the 1979 Islamic Revolution of Iran. Iran’s navy usually handles patrols in the Gulf of Oman and the vast seas, while the country’s Revolutionary Paramilitary Guard operates in the shallower waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. In recent months, however, the Navy launched a slightly larger commercial tanker called the Makran which it transformed to serve a function similar to the Kharg. Iranian officials offered no cause for the Kharg fire. However, this comes after a series of mysterious explosions that started in 2019 targeting ships in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. Navy later accused Iran of targeting ships with stone mines, time-lapse explosives usually attached by divers to the hull of a ship. Iran denied targeting the ships, though U.S. Navy footage showed members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded ordnance from a ship. The incidents came amid rising tensions between the US and Iran after then-President Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. In April, an Iranian ship called the MV Saviz believed to be a Guard base and anchored for years in the Red Sea near Yemen was targeted in an attack allegedly carried out by Israel. It escalated a multi-year shadow war in Mediterranean waters between the two countries. The sinking of Kharg marks the latest maritime disaster for Iran. In 2020 during an Iranian military exercise, a missile accidentally hit a naval vessel near the port of Jask, killing 19 sailors and injuring 15. Also in 2018, an Iranian naval destroyer sank in the Caspian Sea.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos