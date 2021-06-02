Why the Hong Kong strike in Beijing will not invite any consequences?

Only when it seemed that things in Hong Kong could not get much worse for those who value civil and political freedoms do they have. New arrests and imprisonments continue for critics of the city’s harsh new policies, with more restrictions on assembly, the press and academic freedom along the way. The rule of law has become something sometimes when politics is involved and the atmosphere is bleak for those who care.

But not everyone is deeply interested in all of this, and for them, life in Hong Kong is improving. The sometimes violent street demonstrations, mostly by students and other young people worried about the future, have been suppressed. The recovery from an economic downturn exacerbated by coronaviruses is not yet complete. However, Hong Kong’s economy is expected to grow 3.5% this year after a 2020 downturn, and the stock market has grown by about 7% since the New Year.

This suggests that suppressing dissent, in part to prevent political contamination of Chinese territory, is not Beijing’s sole goal. He has stifled critics and restricted civic life, regulating Hong Kong in ways similar to those in continental cities. But it is also expanding the city’s role as a vital link to global finances, all to the benefit of China’s wealthiest individuals, its largest companies and their political friends. How it will help ordinary Hong Kong citizens themselves is less clear.

Politically, the Chinese Communist Party, country-based security officials are Hong Kongs de facto rule these days is targeted by the publisher Jimmy Lai especially. His harsh anti-communist views set the toneApple DailytabloidHong Kongs most famous paperand have angered party officials for years. He has also been a loser since local advertisers began avoiding him for fear of Beijing retaliation. (Not an idle concern; Lai had to sell his previous clothing business when his political views led Beijing to ban his casual clothing from the continent’s shops.)

He is now serving twenty months in prison after being convicted twice for participating in peaceful but unauthorized demonstrations (convicted along with many others) and faces much harsher charges under the tough National Security Act Beijing imposed last year. passed. This includes alleged cooperation with a foreign power against Chinese security when he lobbied US officials to put pressure on Beijing for its crackdown on Hong Kong; another sentence could effectively imprison the seventy-three-year-old publisher for life, perhaps in a continental prison.

Hong Kong authorities seized his major majority stake in his company plus three local bank accounts in a clear attempt to close the potential Apple Daily problem. Recently, they warned bankers at HSBC and Citigroup that they too could be jailed for security breaches if they dealt with his six offshore accounts. Officials claim that all this has nothing to do with press freedom. Their wise cheerleaders agree; for example, ambitious politician Regina Ip, who spent the middle years of her career at Stanford studying under a leading democracy expert with little visible effect, insists she sees no way press freedom can be restricted by restricting her entry in funds.

The overall printing campaign is more comprehensive. Among other things, Beijing-friendly investors have bought local newspapers and banned critical stories.RTHK, the government – owned broadcaster modeled roughly onBBC, has become a propaganda route under the new managers; a forty-episode discussion has the Chief Executive Carrie Lam interviewing its allies about how Beijing’s tough security law has improved Hong Kong life. A journalist who used the public vehicle registration register for reporting purposes was convicted of a traffic offense. Members of the Foreign Correspondents Club have been warned to know their country and not to interfere with Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs under the pretext of press freedom. Hong Kong Journalists Association has said that local press freedom has reached a new minimum; its president, Chris Yeung, warns that the worst is yet to come.

A hint of the worst was announced last week. Beijing has appointed two senior officials to head new offices accused of tightening control in neighboring Hong Kong and Macao. Someone will oversee the propaganda, including official information, and manage the media scene in both territories. The other will oversee security issues, including coordinating the actions of seven Hong Kong government offices with security tasks. The deputy head of a semi-official Hong Kong organization said the new offices would coordinate the ideological battle against anti-China forces.

Meanwhile, education is being reviewed. Starting in kindergarten, students are being given patriotic education, such as learning to love China and the Communist Party. Last month all public schools held a day of national security to help defend our homeland. Students are memorizing violations under the new safety law, such as subversion and inheritance, with teachers being told to report any violations they see. Schools must report by August what they have done to enforce these rules. The Government Grants Committee has warned universities that their funding could be cut if they fail to comply with security law. A recent poll found that 40% of teachers surveyed said they wanted to leave the profession.

The arts are also under attack. Curators of a stunning new Museum of Modern Art M +have yet to be openly warned about the emergence of anti-China pieces that incite hatred, such as works by world-famous artist Ai Weiwei. Whether a Swiss collector still plans to donate 1,500 pieces of modern Chinese art to museums remains unclear.

The political review received final approval last week. Former seventy member Legislative Councilhalf of its members elected by popular vote, half of the interest groups are replaced by a body of ninety members, with seventy elected by the authorities. The voting system makes it impossible for more than ten of the others to be pro-Democrats even if some campaign; many have decided against membership in a manipulated system. The 1,200-member committee that elects the chief executive is being replaced by a group of 1,500 members, almost all of whom represent the interests of the party. One estimate estimates that the voters who will vote for this 1,500 will consist of 3,200 politically credible residents, with many choosing themselves compared to 239,000 voters in the previous system. There will no longer be an effective opposition able to oppose and sometimes change or block administration measures.

The changes to finance also reflect Beijing’s wishes, making it easier for continental companies to raise foreign funds and for continental investors to participate. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is now dominated by Chinese firms, with old Hong Kong businesses often ignored. About 2,538 Chinese companies are now listed there, compared to just 248 on U.S. exchanges. (Many others were removed from the list in the U.S. because of questionable accounting, while Hong Kong standards are lower and thus more attractive.) Chinese companies last year amassed a record $ 52 billion through Hong Kongut. Meanwhile, finding the facts has become more difficult for investigative reporters and cautious investors; the government is closing down previous public data that provides useful information about company ownership and other data making it easier for Chinese corporations to maintain secrecy, including whether relatives of senior officials are involved. Hiding corruption can be made easier.

or membership survey from the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong found that 40% said they could leave because of security law and a badly handled pandemic. But a big exit is unlikely; the stream of Chinese money is very attractive. Local offices of international financial firms such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse reportedly plan large staff increases.

Many jobs will come from China. Continent specialists often have Western degrees, speak Mandarin better and sometimes better English than Hong Kong Cantonese language competitors, and have useful connections with important executives and officials at home. They are likely to compensate for any brain drain of Hong Kong financial specialists who see the changing political and social scheme and go abroad. Meanwhile, China’s business continues to expand. Two current examples: Baidu, the search engine giant, plans to raise $ 3.6 billion by issuing new shares in Hong Kong, while JD Logistics, a delivery service, hopes to raise $ 3.4 billion. After thinking about possible commissions, most bankers will probably find ways to suppress any concerns about political repression.

Less satisfied are some Hong Kong wealth giants, accustomed to dominating local exchange and shaping government policy. It is widely believed that these developers have accumulated wealth to keep house prices high (perhaps the worlds highest) rather than build more apartments. They are now under increasing pressure including the Communist Party to vacate land and make housing more affordable, fulfilling a demand that fueled popular protests. Beijing officials reportedly view these tycoons with contempt for leaving social problems and not forcing the government to pass the security laws required by the continent. An important business group for the Chiu Chow federation has already complained losing influence but Beijing does not seem to care.

Where this leaves most of Hong Kong 7.5 million people is uncertain. Many hope to leave; Britain has said it will accept about three million people born before 1997 when the city was still a British colony (whether Hong Kong will let them go remains unclear). Others are looking for new homes in Canada, Australia, Taiwan and other countries that seem welcome; Hong Kongers have already spent billions on British and Canadian real estate. A recent survey found that 60% of young people aged fifteen to thirty want to emigrate. This may constitute a brain drain, but in recent years more continents have shifted than inhabitants have moved away.

