Connect with us

International

Zero UK COVID-19 deaths recorded for the first time since the onset of the pandemic

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By


The UK recorded no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

The figures come after a holiday weekend when the number of deaths and cases may be lower due to reporting delays. Any deaths that occurred on Tuesday will be reported in the following days.

The whole country will be so happy that there were no COVID-related deaths recorded yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Twitter TWTR,
-0.97%
on Tuesday, adding that the vaccines were clearly working.

But despite this undoubtedly good news, we know we have not yet defeated this virus, he added.

The UK has launched the fastest COVID-19 vaccination program in Europe, with almost three-quarters of the adult population now having their first vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The data showed that 39.4 million people had their first dose, while 25.7 million had their second dose. This means that 74.9% of adults received their first stroke and 48.9% had both doses.

Read: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the UK

Last week, healthcare company Johnson & Johnsons JNJ,
-2.20%
the vaccine became the fourth approved for use in the UK, along with the vaccine developed jointly by the American drug company Pfizer PFE,
-0.59%
and German biotechnology BioNTech BNTX,
+ 1.05%
; made by the MB-Swedish drug company AstraZeneca AZN,
-0.88%

AZN,
-0.92%
in collaboration with the University of Oxford; and Modernas MRNA biotechnology,
-0.19%
shot The J&J vaccine will be available later this year.

On Monday, large queues formed at Englands’ largest vaccination center at Twickenham Stadium, as shots were provided to anyone aged 18 and over to help speed up the inoculation rate and not lose supplies.

Read: British authorities are vying to vaccinate and stand up to the rapidly spreading variant

Some UK experts have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay the final easing of blockade restrictions on June 21, amid a small increase in cases of the new variant first identified in India. Strain, now renamed as Delta variants by the World Health Organization, has been associated with an increase in cases in some parts of the country.

Prof. Mark Walport, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, told BBC Breakfast on Monday the situation was balanced with a lot of delicacy, as the Delta variant is more transmissible. He said more data was needed over the next two weeks to help Johnson make the difficult decision.

His view was reiterated by Prof. Adam Finn, a member of the UK Vaccine Advisory Committee, the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee, who suggested Radio LBC that resuming reopening on June 21 would be a bad decision.

Downing Street has indicated that Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest that the plan to end restrictions in England on June 21 will have to be delayed. The government has said it will make an announcement on June 14 if the holiday will be delayed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: