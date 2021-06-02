Zero UK COVID-19 deaths recorded for the first time since the onset of the pandemic

The UK recorded no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

The figures come after a holiday weekend when the number of deaths and cases may be lower due to reporting delays. Any deaths that occurred on Tuesday will be reported in the following days.

The whole country will be so happy that there were no COVID-related deaths recorded yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Twitter TWTR,

on Tuesday, adding that the vaccines were clearly working.

But despite this undoubtedly good news, we know we have not yet defeated this virus, he added.

The UK has launched the fastest COVID-19 vaccination program in Europe, with almost three-quarters of the adult population now having their first vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The data showed that 39.4 million people had their first dose, while 25.7 million had their second dose. This means that 74.9% of adults received their first stroke and 48.9% had both doses.

Last week, healthcare company Johnson & Johnsons JNJ,

the vaccine became the fourth approved for use in the UK, along with the vaccine developed jointly by the American drug company Pfizer PFE,

and German biotechnology BioNTech BNTX,

; made by the MB-Swedish drug company AstraZeneca AZN,

AZN,

in collaboration with the University of Oxford; and Modernas MRNA biotechnology,

shot The J&J vaccine will be available later this year.

On Monday, large queues formed at Englands’ largest vaccination center at Twickenham Stadium, as shots were provided to anyone aged 18 and over to help speed up the inoculation rate and not lose supplies.

Some UK experts have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay the final easing of blockade restrictions on June 21, amid a small increase in cases of the new variant first identified in India. Strain, now renamed as Delta variants by the World Health Organization, has been associated with an increase in cases in some parts of the country.

Prof. Mark Walport, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, told BBC Breakfast on Monday the situation was balanced with a lot of delicacy, as the Delta variant is more transmissible. He said more data was needed over the next two weeks to help Johnson make the difficult decision.

His view was reiterated by Prof. Adam Finn, a member of the UK Vaccine Advisory Committee, the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee, who suggested Radio LBC that resuming reopening on June 21 would be a bad decision.

Downing Street has indicated that Johnson still sees nothing in the data to suggest that the plan to end restrictions in England on June 21 will have to be delayed. The government has said it will make an announcement on June 14 if the holiday will be delayed.