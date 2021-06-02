International
Pharma naming experts applaud WHO choice of Greek alphabet for COVID-19 variants
What’s in a COVID-19 variant name? Thanks to the World Health Organization (WHO), Greek letters. The new global health organizationsystemuses the Greek alphabet in a standardized naming convention pharmaceutical drug naming experts agreed it makes sense.
Starting with alpha, which is now the name of variant B.1.1.7 first discovered in the UK in December, the visible variants will be named according to the order of discovery and will match the corresponding letter in the Greek alphabet .
So far, 10 variants labeled as disturbing or interesting have been listed and given the new names of the alphabet. The newest is B.1.617.1 now called kappa, which was discovered in India in April.
The global health organization created the system for simplicity down to the letters, numbers and punctuation of the period itself against errors and confusion, but also to avoid stigmatizing the places where variants are discovered.
Farma medicine label experts agreed that the simplified strategy makes a lot of sense.
Along with de-stigmatizing variant locations and eliminating difficult alphanumeric codes, Scott Piergrossi, president of the Creative Brand Institute, said in an email that the new system is an easy-to-follow, globally acceptable system for naming existing and new variants, adding that the alphabetical order of variant names also creates a kind of timeline for their discoveries.
Brandsymbol executives Mike Williams and Dyan Rowe Davis, president of SafeMark Regulator Consulting, said the system is a very logical and memorable approach that is essential to good labeling strategy.
While research and the scientific community will continue to use the numbered nomenclature set up by experts at Pango, GISAID and NextStrain, the new names of the Greek alphabet are aimed at non-scientists and consumers alike.
Getting the public to adopt new names will be a more difficult challenge, Brandsymbol executives said in an email.
Cominarty, the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, is commonly referred to as the Pfizer targeted by consumers and the media despite attempts to establish brand recognition for the brand name. Changing habits can also be difficult with COVID-19 variants, Williams and Davis said.
The WHO has been working on the naming issue for several months, announcing in March that it had called a working group to come up with a straightforward and scalable system. Initially, the main candidate was a simple convention for naming variants V1, V2, V3 that would have gone with the discovery order, The New York Timesreported.
The convention of the variant is now very similar to the use of the first letters of the alphabet by the World Meteorological Organizations to name hurricanes, accomplishing a comparable process of reliable creation.
However, the two systems are tangent to each other; the meteorological group used the names of the Greek alphabet when the alphabetical list of 21 names for Atlantic storms was exhausted. In 2020, in fact, hurricane season was so active that they had to use the Greek letters for the second time in 15 years to name more than a dozen late-season storms.
However, there is no need to worry about COVID-19 variants and hurricane mixes. In mid-March, the Hurricane Committee announced after the annual meeting of the naming convention that he would no longer use the Greek alphabet as the names proved too distracting and confusing.
