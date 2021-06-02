International
Maharashtra will hold the ‘Village without COVID’ competition to fight the virus
After five small villages in the state independently achieved Covid-free status in May, the Maharashtra government has now come up with a unique proposal to inspire more such rural settlements to “chase the virus”.
Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif on Wednesday announced a Covid-free Village Competition with hefty cash prizes that will soon be implemented across the state.
“If the villages are freed from the coronavirus, then the taluks, districts, regions and the whole state will get rid of the plague as soon as possible, with the participation of ordinary people,” he said.
The competition comes close to the foot of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week praising the villages that had practically “blocked the gates” to the coronavirus by taking strict initiatives at the local level and setting a national example.
The villages include: Hivare Bazaar where the initiative was inspired by the esteemed Padma Shri Popatrao Pawar and Bhoyare Khurd (both in Ahmednagar district), Bhosi in Nanded who won the Center laurels and the villages of Antroli and Ghatane, both in Solapur district.
Coincidentally, a 21-year-old educated man heads both villages – Komal Karpe, a botanist, is Sarpanch of Antroli and lawyer Ruturaj Deshmukh of Ghatane.
The two shot for overnight fame as their efforts to make their respective villages without Corona won a mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Thackeray last week.
Competition will be held in all six state revenue divisions with the top three prizes for each division – 50 las, 25 rs and 15 rs – for villages flying in color in control of the Covid-19 climb, now complicated by the threat of black fungus that is growing its head in the state.
“We will give a total of 18 first, second and third prizes in each division and the amount would be Rs 5.40 crore. This amount will be spent by the winning villages to carry out various developments and other works in their vicinity. , “Said Mushrif.
Furthermore, these winning villages who perform well in making their regions without Covid will also be entitled to additional funding of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh each, as incentives and money will be used for priority development projects.
Mushrif said the villages would be judged on the basis of 22 different criteria by a special committee of experts, the details of which will be announced soon, and appealed to all villages to take part in the competition to make their areas “pa kovide”.
Here he recalled the contribution of the former Deputy Prime Minister, the late RR Patil of Sangli who launched the “Sant Gadge Baba Clean Village Mission” in 2010, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.
On October 2, 2014, Prime Minister Modi himself received a broom to launch the ‘Swachha Bharat Mission’ across the country, which was dedicated to Gandhiji.
Mushrif said Patil’s SGBCVM had created a sense of determination and envy between villages competing with each other to adopt cleanliness as a way of life and he hoped the same would be achieved with the upcoming ‘Covid Village Competition’ in state as the state faces the second deadliest wave of coronavirus.
To date, Maharashtra has recorded 57,61,015 Covid cases and 96,198 casualties – both the highest in the country – in addition to 230,681 active cases, and the disaster is now affecting rural areas more than urban centers, according to official data.
