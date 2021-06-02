Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square Museum was forced to close two days before the memorial

Hong Kong (CNN) important date in the global pro-democracy calendar. Hong Kong The most controversial destination has been forced to close just two days before an extremely large oneimportant date in the global pro-democracy calendar.

Located inside an indescribably high-rise building located between a gas station and a highway overpass in Kowloon, the June 4 Museum is the only museum in Greater China – spanning the continent, Hong Kong and Taiwan – commemorating the shock of Beijing government protests against students in Tiananmen Square in 1989

On June 1, Hong Kong officials from the Department of Food and Environmental Hygiene (FEHD) visited the museum in the Mong Kok working-class area and accused the organizers of operating a “public entertainment venue” illegally.

“Our department recently received a complaint that someone in a unit at a commercial building on Mong Kok Road was operating an entertainment venue without the required license,” the FEHD told CNN in a statement.

They added that this license is required for all businesses that “entertain people” regardless of whether they require money as an entry fee. The museum was free to visit.

Some supporters have left flowers in front of the closed door of the museum before June 4th. Courtesy Museum / Twitter of June 4th

The weather was astonishing, the days before the June 4th anniversary, when tens of thousands Hong Kongers normally gather in Victoria Park to remember people who died in oppression.

The vigil was canceled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, and on Saturday a court ruled in favor of a police decision to cancel the event again this year, for the same reason.

The next day, the organizers of the June 4 Museum, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movements (commonly referred to simply as the Hong Kong Alliance), invited clients to place flowers at the museum to mark the day.

It was a dangerous move in a city now subject to National Security Act (NSL) Imposed by Beijing last June, it gives the authorities great powers to detain people accused of secession, subversion, terrorism and cooperation with foreign powers.

The head of the museum, Lee Cheuk-yan, saw that problems were coming. In March, he gave CNN a tour of the museum and predicted that NSL could soon close it for good.

“(NSL) is always like a knife hanging around the neck,” Lee said. “We do not know when it will hit us.”

The power of objects

This year, Lee will spend June 4 behind bars. In April, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for organizing and participating in unauthorized government protests in 2019. He faces further charges of further actions.

Before being convicted, Lee met with CNN after a long day at West Kowloon High Court. He was in extremely good mood, despite the imminent threat of a prison.

He walked on CNN through some of his favorite pieces on display. Many were donated to the museum by Tiananmen Mothers, a Chinese activist group made up of parents and loved ones of people killed during the June 4 protests.

The most moving parts are the personal ones – a Peking University T-shirt signed by activists, a bullet pulled from the foot of a work organizer, a camera owned by a student who was shot while taking pictures of the day’s events, and photograph of the same student the parents had developed after death.

Figurines of the Goddess of Democracy, a statue made and later destroyed during protests in Tiananmen Square, are for sale at the June 4 Museum. Chan Long Hei / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images

“The museum is only part of our work,” Lee explained. He knows that movements do not happen in a single day, despite the name of the museum. “We are trying to organize event events around the June 4 commemoration first. So every year the June 4 commemoration vigil, and also the march before that. In addition to the June 4 commemoration, we also supported a campaign for the release of dissidents within China. “

Very few, if any, vigilantes will continue this year, due to restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Hong Kong Police Force made it clear in a May 29 tweet that disobedience to the rules will not be tolerated: “The law prohibiting the meetings of 4+ ppl still in force. The public should NOT participate in / advertise / publish unauthorized assemblies!”

In response, the Hong Kong Alliance issued a statement on Twitter confirming that it was obliged to cancel the vigil. However, she added, “despite this, the alliance continues to believe that no matter how much the regime is involved in repression, the candlelight will never go out as long as people remember.”

The June 4 Museum Spring Exhibition was about how the events of Tiananmen Square reflect recent protests in Hong Kong. Both movements were led by young people and sought to retreat against China’s ruling Communist Party and against media censorship.

Some of the latest artifacts in the museum collection are from the 2014 Yellow Umbrella movement and the latest protests in Hong Kong. They include performances of Pepe the frog, an online right-wing meme that has been overturned and adopted by the anti-Beijing camp in recent years, and protective clothing worn by students who organized an attempt to take over Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2019

Lee says some museum guests just want to be alone with their thoughts. Others question or defend China’s actions.

The man behind the mission

Lee was born in Shanghai in 1957 to a family whose roots are in Guangdong Province, which borders Hong Kong. He moved to Hong Kong as a young man while the city was still a British colony – first to attend university, then to work as a labor activist.

The Hong Kong Alliance was founded in 1989, galvanized by the June 4 movement. Then, the group ‘s main concern was looking forward to the handover of Hong Kong by the British to China in 1997 and how this would affect life and politics in the city.

“At that time, the people of Hong Kong were very mobilized and affected by students in China,” he explains of the growing pro-democracy movements taking place in the territory at the time. “Personally, I was naturally very happy that people in China started fighting for democracy. If there is democracy in China, then there is certainly democracy in Hong Kong.”

The Hong Kong Alliance is often labeled anti-Chinese, which Lee does not like. Despite having spent most of his adult life in Hong Kong, he considers himself very Chinese, regularly mentioning how much he loves China and is proud of his heritage.

What the alliance wants is not the end of China. His stated goal is an end to one-party rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and an opening up of the country to different views and political parties.

The June 4, 1989 protests were part of a movement that had grown across China demanding exactly that. The Tiananmen Square highlights began on April 15, following the sudden death of Hu Yaobang, a former reform-minded KP leader who was ousted several years ago. When Hu died, a group of people – mostly college students from Peking University – gathered in Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing to mourn him publicly. This blackness turned into a call to action as protesters pushed for government reform and a move towards democracy.

Visitors explore objects on display at the June 4 Museum. Isaac Lawrence / AFP / Getty Images

The one-day action turned into a week, with some students going on hunger strike. More people flocked to the square and the crowds grew louder and louder.

The word “Tiananmen” means “Gate of Heavenly Peace” in Mandarin. As crowds erupted, the Chinese military marched into the square on June 4, arresting and killing many of the activists.

Today, discussing those events remains taboo in mainland China. The June 4 Museum in Hong Kong was vital for people who remembered that day in Greater China and beyond.

Travelers from all over the world have visited it, leaving Post-It notes with messages in various languages ​​to make a Lennon Wall like the ones that have appeared around Hong Kong in support of the city’s latest pro-democracy movement. Some of them, like the one at Hong Kong University, are still up, but others have been removed by police.

Despite good wishes from Australia, Finland, Japan and more, some of the most spicy messages were those from Chinese visitors.

“I asked a guy from Beijing, ‘How do you know about our museum?’ “” Recalls Lee asking a territory guest. “He said, ‘Of course I know about you and the museum, I was the one who censored it.’ I wrote your address when I am censoring your museum. “And then he came to our museum to visit.”

What happens next

Lee is in jail, still able to communicate with the Hong Kong Alliance and issue messages to his supporters through his lawyer. His only child has moved abroad, perhaps forever.

The Hong Kong Alliance worries that if the museum is forced to close permanently, the government could seize its assets, so they are working to digitize the entire collection in English and Chinese.

“The promised democracy has never materialized,” Lee said, referring to the “One Country, Two Systems” formula promised by Beijing to let the city maintain a high degree of autonomy by 2047, including the introduction of voting. universal.

Members of the Hong Kong Alliance hold lights to stand for the candles often displayed on June 4th. Courtesy Museum / Twitter of June 4th

But the passage of the National Security Act has dashed hope.

On April 16, Lee greeted a crowd of supporters outside the court as he prepared to begin his term in prison. Wearing a soft shirt down, he was also sporty with the surgical face mask that is mandatory in public in Hong Kong to protect against coronavirus.

Just before walking in prison van, the activist referred to an English-language song by the Rogers & Hammerstein duo that has been endorsed by the pro-democracy movement.

“I want to dedicate the song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to the people of Hong Kong. We will walk together even in the dark with hope in our hearts,” he said.

Lee’s next public appearance will be on June 11, when he will be tried on three additional charges of “inciting, organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly.”

This year, unable to leave his cell, Lee will go on a one-day hunger strike in prison as his personal honor for June 4th.

CNN’s Jadyn Sham contributed to the report.