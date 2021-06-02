Explained: What is the Chinas artificial solar coupling reactor that has set a new record?

Chinas Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), which mimics the solar power generation process, set a new record after hitting 216 million degrees Fahrenheit (120 million degrees Celsius) in 101 seconds, according to state media. For another 20 seconds, the artificial sun also reached a peak temperature of 288 million degrees Fahrenheit (160 million degrees Celsius), which is over ten times hotter than the sun.

The latest work by Chinese scientists is an important step in countries’ efforts to unlock clean and unlimited energy, with minimal waste products. Progress is a significant breakthrough and the ultimate goal should be to keep the temperature at a steady level for a long time, Li Miao, director of the physics department at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China, told Global Global. Times.

But experts say there is still a long way to go to make China’s artificial sun. According to Lin Boquiang, director of the Chinese Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, it will take decades for a working reactor to emerge from its stages.

So what is the artificial sun Chinas EAST?

The Tokamak Experimental Superconductor Reactor (EAST) is an advanced nuclear fusion research device located at the Plasma Physics Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP) in Hefei, China. The purpose of the artificial sun is to replicate the process of nuclear fusion, which is the same reaction that powers the sun.

EAST is one of the top three inland locomotives currently operating across the country. In addition to the East, China is currently operating the HL-2A reactor as well as the J-TEXT. In December 2020, the HL-2M Tokamak, the largest and most advanced nuclear fusion research equipment in Chinas, successfully supplied for the first time a milestone in enhancing nuclear energy research capabilities in Chinas.

Since it first became operational in 2006, EAST has set several records for the duration of shut-off of extremely hot plasma. The EAST project is part of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) facility, which will become the world’s largest nuclear fusion reactor when operational in 2035. The project involves contributions from several countries, including India, South Korea, Japan , Russia and the United States.

How does the EAST artificial sun work?

The Tokamak EAST device was created to copy the nuclear fusion process performed by the sun and stars. Nuclear fusion is a process through which high levels of energy are produced without generating large amounts of waste. Previously, energy was produced through nuclear fission, a process in which the nucleus of a heavy atom split into two or more nuclei of lighter atoms.

While separation is an easier process to perform, it generates much more nuclear waste. Unlike separation, the joint also does not emit greenhouse gases and is considered a safer process with a lower risk of accidents. Once acquired, nuclear fusion can provide unlimited clean energy and very low cost.

For nuclear fusion to occur, extreme heat and pressure are applied to the hydrogen atoms so that they fuse together. The deuterium and tritium nuclei found both in hydrogen are made to fuse together to form a helium nucleus, a neutron along with a set of energy.

The fuel is heated to temperatures above 150 million degrees C in order to form a hot plasma broth of subatomic particles. With the help of a strong magnetic field, the plasma is held away from the reactor walls to ensure that it does not cool down and loses its potential to generate large amounts of energy. Plasma is restricted for long periods for fusion to occur.

What is the latest record and why does it matter?

The EAST reactor set a new record on Friday when it reached a plasma temperature of 216 million degrees Fahrenheit and also managed to operate for 20 seconds at 288 million degrees Fahrenheit. To put this in perspective, the sun’s core reaches only about 15 million degrees Celsius, which means the reactor was able to touch temperatures 10 times hotter than that.

The next goal for the scientists behind the reactor is to maintain the high temperature for a long period of time. Earlier, EAST had reached a record temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius in 2018.

This is a step in the right direction in terms of China’s green development, Lin Boquiang told the Global Times. More is more like an upcoming technology that is critical to China’s green development, he said. But while this is an important development, Boquiang said there are still three good decades before China is able to see a fully functioning artificial sun.

But China is not the only country that has reached high plasma temperatures. In 2020, the South Korean reactor KSTAR set a new record by maintaining a plasma temperature of over 100 million degrees Celsius for 20 seconds.