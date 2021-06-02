Road to the reconstruction of Gaza





PORTLAND, Oregon – In May 2021, Egypt and Qatar both promised $ 500 million towards the reconstruction of Gaza, a densely populated Palestinian territory surrounded by narrow borders and limited waters. The Gaza Strip is controlled by Hamas, a democratically elected authority with an international terrorist designation. Both countries have often been mediators in previous conflicts in the region. Destruction in Gaza after an 11-day war between Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) resulting in a heavy military bombardment, the world is looking at rebuilding Gaza. As one of the densest urban areas on the planet, the prolonged military bombardment caused massive amounts of damage to infrastructure, the total cost of which is still unknown. IDF attacks displaced nearly 80,000 Gazans, 30,000 of whom were children, and destroyed 17,000 homes. More than 450 largest buildings in Gaza disappeared. Numerous hospitals and other care centers are involved, reducing the ability of medical professionals to properly manage both war-torn and COVID-19 cases. These factors unquestionably threaten economic security in the already resource-strained region, and reconstruction remains key to stabilizing these critical factors. Along with the reconstruction donations, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stated that Egyptian companies will also participate in the reconstruction efforts. In the past, Gaza has relied heavily on Egypt ‘s border crossing to import of essential supplies and resources. 14-year Israeli blockade of Gaza has severely restricted imports and exports of almost every commodity and source. The efforts of Antony Blinken SH.BA Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the region in May 2021 in a bid to secure aid to Gaza from neighboring Arab nations as well as in a bid to strengthen the vague ceasefire reached earlier this month. Both Hamas and the Israeli authorities are stubbornly opposed to the key issue of the legality of forced evictions taking place in the predominantly Arab neighborhoods of East Jerusalem, in particular, Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Israeli settlements have grown up in this part of the city, which is technically considered part of the Palestinian West Bank under international law. These violations have alarmed the Palestinian population who fear losing their homes. Blinken acknowledged that the issue was too controversial to resolve at this time. However, Blinken looked hopeful of the diplomatic progress made regarding the reconstruction of Gaza. Protection of reconstruction funds Israeli authorities are often wary of resources and funds allocated to Gaza as they fear that Hamas may use it somewhat militarily. As long as international overseers ensure that reconstruction funds stay away from Hamas, Israel must allow it. Hamas promised not to touch any of the money coming from abroad. Hamas is reluctant to accept money from Israel, but is open to other international donors as well as international oversight. Fortunately, key political players all agree that reconstruction should take precedence over political gain. The United States wants Palestinian Authority (PA), based on Ramallah on the West Bank, to become the public face of reconstruction. The United States expressed a desire to see the PA exercising wider influence over the future of Palestine as a moderate alternative to the militancy perceived by Hamas. The DP and Hamas waged a civil war that eventually led to the expulsion of the PA from Gaza after Hamas was elected to power. Mediating tensions within the Palestinian territories will address a substantial obstacle to the reconstruction of Gaza. Road to Reconstruction While many obstacles still pave the way for reconstruction, people in Gaza can take a breath of relief as much of the world has rallied in support of the two million people trapped within a so-called area. the largest open-air prison on the planet. A strong international presence will help maintain pressure on the wound, so to speak, to maintain the ceasefire for as long as possible, as the infrastructure supporting the lives of those most affected has been rebuilt. – Jack Thayer

Photo: Flickr

