Economic, humanitarian interventions can solve the political problems of Palestine

2 June 2021, 10:35 AM

Last month, Gaza again faced the full burden of the Israelis War machine, which killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured thousands. The international community is responding, as in the past, by organizing a humanitarian mission to help and rebuild the besieged Palestinian enclave. Although a humanitarian response is much needed in Gaza, failure to address the political and economic realities facing the Palestinians will only erode the volatile status quo of Israeli occupation and is likely to lead to further violence.

But doing so by promoting unlimited economic relations between Israel and Palestine has become fashionable in the western capitals of lateis is not the answer. Such an approach will only deepen the Palestinian economy’s dependence on the Israeli labor and commodity markets. Instead of strengthening the status quo, international players should work to build an independent Palestinian economy by putting pressure on Israel to end its occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem as well. destructive siege ten Gaza.

Economic peace plans for Israel and Palestine have been everywhere since 2013 Kerry Plans until 2019 Kushner’s plan for reports from institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund calling for unhindered economic ties between the Palestinian private sector and Israel. These proposals fall under the umbrella of economic peace, a erroneous theory that assumes that there is a economic solutions to a political problem. In other words, there is a widespread belief among so-called experts that economic incentives will keep Palestinians from claiming their right to self-determination.

The rhetoric of foreign diplomats is that the Israeli-Palestinian political conflict, namely the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories that hinders the strongest economic ties between the two sides. If the conflict suddenly disappeared, they argue, there should be full economic co-operation and open borders. In particular, the assumption is that if two economies are close and have open economic relations, there will be positive effects of proliferation in favor of the small economy (in this case, the Palestinian one) including, but not limited to, the transfer of technology and know-how. As a result, the two economies need to start merging.

This framework erroneously assumes economic and political equality between Palestine and Israel, bypassing their harsh asymmetric power relationship. Indeed, the last 50 years have not brought about convergence between Palestine and Israel. In terms of GDP per capita, the Israeli economy was double that of the Palestinian economy in 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and Gaza; today, it is more than 11 times more.

Moreover, the geographical proximity between Israel and Palestine has led to one of the worst versions of economic dependence imaginable. For decades, the Palestinian economy has been locked in a cycle of underdevelopment. It has not been able to develop a strong productive base in manufacturing or agriculture, its trade deficit has skyrocketed and it has remained dependent on the labor and commodity markets in Israel.

between 15 and 40 percent of the total Palestinian labor force has worked in Israel at some point in the last 50 years and even more has worked for the Israeli economy through subcontracting to the occupied Palestinian territories. For more, 70 to 80 percent of all goods imported and exported from Palestine were traded with the Israeli economy for the same period of time.

On the other hand, the Israeli economy has used Palestinian labor to ensure low production costs while opening up Palestinian markets for its goods. Little has changed since the establishment of the Palestinian National Authority in 1994 through the Oslo peace process. Instead, new addictions are raised by international aid and private debt.

These dynamics of dependence do not simply stifle Palestinian labor and commodity markets; they have structurally distorted the Palestinian economic sectors. Open and unrestricted economic relations have led to the disappearance of productive sectors such as production and agriculture and the growth of the country occupation-bypass services Such services, which include domestic trade with Israel, seek to circumvent Israeli restrictions on natural resources and cross-border travel by anchoring the Palestinian economy to fluctuations in the Israeli business cycle and to Israeli decision-makers.

In the last one policy summary with Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network, I researched the rise of trade services in the Palestinian economy as a microcosm of these structural distortions. Available data show that trade services are monopolizing the Palestinian economy today. Only in the last 15 years, commercial services doubling to more than 22 percent of total Palestinian GDP while, on average, both production and agriculture remained stagnant at approximately 10 percent each. Palestine’s main trading partner is Israel, which constituted a crushing one 60 percent of Palestine total trade volume in 2019. Turkey (9 percent), China (6 percent) and Jordan (5 percent) followed.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics Registration of the establishment 2017, 81,260 economic enterprises were operating in trade in 2017. This figure represents 51 percent of all institutions within the Palestinian economy. Much of what falls under this sector is wholesale and retail trade, and the three most prevalent subsectors were retailing in non-specialized food, beverage or tobacco stores that are, convenience stores, followed by retail stores in food and clothing.

Furthermore, data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics national accounts shows that the contribution of trade in value-added Palestine was 40 percent of the private sector of GDP in the same year, far from the largest sector in this regard. In terms of employment, on average, trade employed 37 percent of all registered private sector workers, which is by far the highest of all economic sectors. Trade has also been the largest economic sector providing credit and lending facilities in the last 15 years, including between 20 and 25 percent of the total private sector credit.

These commercial services have replaced the productive sectors. This is important for development because production and agriculture are both labor intensive and can reduce dependence on Israel. Production is associated with higher wages than commercial services, and agriculture plays an important role in the sustainability of an economy. In contrast, trade is as a result of and accelerates economic dependence on Israel.

Finally, the sub-trade sector represents women in the labor force and has one of the lowest wage share compared to other economic sectors. In other words, it contributes to economic inequality, given that more added value is channeled to owners than to workers compared to other sectors.

If the international community continues to ignore the economic consequences of the Israeli occupation, the political status quo will remain. This will make it harder to imagine any viable political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or a future with a stable and independent Palestinian economy. For the Palestinian people, this means that millions of Palestinians will continue to endure harsh socio-economic conditions coupled with an oppressive military occupation that controls their daily lives.

Some groups are at least acknowledging this reality. In 2010, while working at Palestinian Economic Policy Research Institute, The World Bank invited our organization to a workshop on the results of its independent evaluation team in the West Bank and Gaza. In a presentation that covers 10 years of intervention, the group concluded that the effectiveness of international aid was highly dependent on the Israeli-Palestinian political framework. The workshop also concluded that the World Bank needed to rethink its mandate, role and scope of activities in the West Bank and Gaza.

These revelations should not come as a surprise to international missions working in Palestine. Indeed, the limitations of international interventions have recently contributed to a larger debate about the need for a Triple link approach, one that suggests a stronger link between actors and humanitarian, development and political (or peaceful) objectives.

The international community must stop choosing the path of least resistance. In the short term, he should direct assistance to support Palestinian farmers in areas facing the threat of annexation, including areas where illegal Israeli settlements are being built and the dividing wall, as well as the so-called buffer zone in the Gaza Strip. They should also support Palestinian producers by putting pressure on Israel to ease licenses inside Zone Cthe part of the West Bank fully administered by Israel, which occupies about 60 percent of the occupied Palestinian territory, including building permits for residential and business structures. Such policies would support the independence of the Palestinian economy by increasing its ability to absorb a currently volatile level of unemployed workers and help alleviate dire socio-economic conditions.

The South African experience is a reminder of the dangers of ignoring a countries’s basic economic structure when undoing an oppressive political reality. Although South Africa escaped political apartheid in the 1990s, it left the economic status quo largely intact. economic apartheid, where a predominantly white South African minority still owns approximately 90 percent of the country’s wealth.

Policymakers need to keep that lesson in mind. The basic economic dynamics in Palestine are of extreme, one-sided economic dependence on Israel. Hiding behind unlocked notions of market fundamentalism to promote uncontrolled economic cooperation between the two economies will root out this dependence while stifling development.