Kenyan government appeals decision against BBI constitutional changes | Uhuru Kenyatta News

The Kenyan Supreme Court last month ruled that President Uhuru Kenyattas proposed that constitutional reforms be illegal.

The Kenyan government has formally challenged a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court last month that said President Uhuru Kenyattas proposed that constitutional reforms be illegal. The general constitutional change, popularly known as the Bridge Construction Initiative (BBI), was overturned by the court on May 14, in a blow to Kenyatta and his allies who wanted the changes to be put to a referendum before next year’s election. In an official appeal filed in court Wednesday, Attorney General Kennedy Ogeto said the five-panel bench had erred in determining that the president did not have the legal authority to direct such changes. The Supreme Court conclusion that Kenyatta could also be sued in a personal capacity to pursue such an initiative was also incorrect, the chief government attorney argued in the first appeal documents from the AFP news agency. The appellate court will begin hearing the case on June 29th. The BBI proposal specifically seeks to expand the executive into what its supporters have billed as an attempt to curb election-related violence cycles in Kenya, a problem blamed on the winners’ existing electoral system. It will create 70 new constituencies, return the role of cabinet ministers to elected members of parliament, and create several powerful new posts: a prime minister, two deputies, and an official parliamentary opposition leader. The car was born from an alliance hit by Kenyatta and his political enemy Raila Odinga as a result of the controversial 2017 election between men who erupted in violence. The BBI has been approved by parliament and has dominated Kenyan politics ever since, crashing into the front pages of newspapers as Kenyatta and Odinga visited the country gathering support for the initiative, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Critics see the move as an attempt to create a prime ministerial post for Kenyatta, who is not allowed to seek a third term in 2022. His deputy William Ruto, who much hinted to succeed Kenyatta in 2022 opposes the reforms and has been sidelined after the president has established a political relationship with Odinga. Some have argued that passing the reforms would burden a country already struggling with debt as they would push parliaments over the very high wage bill while creating more opportunities for patronage and corruption. In a televised speech Tuesday, Kenyatta said the Supreme Court’s opposition to the BBI constitutes an attempt to stop the will of the people.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos