Russian opposition activist sent to jail amid repression

MOSKW (AP) A Russian court on Wednesday sent a prominent opposition activist to prison awaiting an investigation as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of the September parliamentary elections.

In the southern city of Krasnodar, a court ordered Andrei Pivovarov, the leader of the newly disbanded Open Russia movement, to be held for two months pending an investigation, dismissing a defense appeal against his arrest.

Last week, Open Russia leaders disbanded the group to protect its members from prosecution after Russian authorities designated it as an undesirable organization along with more than 30 others, using a 2015 law that made membership in such organizations a criminal offense.

Pivovarov denied the allegations and noted during the court hearing that the criminal investigation against him was opened two days after Open Russia closed.

He was pulled from a Warsaw-bound plane at St Petersburg airport shortly before take-off late Monday and flown to Krasnodar, where authorities accused him of backing a local candidate last year on behalf of an undesirable organization. .

On Wednesday, a Moscow court also decided to consider investigators’ request to close Dmitry Gudkov, a former Russian lawmaker who has aspired to run again for a seat in parliament. Gudkov was arrested on Tuesday on financial charges that he and his supporters claim were fabricated.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed political motives for the Gudkov and Pivovarov investigations, telling reporters that the allegations made by law enforcement agencies had nothing to do with politics.

Open Russia was funded by Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely viewed as political revenge for challenging Putin’s rule.

Speaking to the Associated Press in a Zoom interview on Tuesday, Khodorkovsky said the recent crackdown on dissent reflects authorities’ concerns about the declining popularity of the Kremlin-led main party, United Russia.

Authorities do not feel so confident about the results they could get in September, Khodorkovsky told the AP. That is why the Kremlin is trying to gather all possible political opponents.

Putin spoke to United Russia candidates in the September vote via a video call Wednesday, hailing the party’s role in helping people and businesses amid the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin’s most determined political enemy, Alexei Navalny, was arrested in January after his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on Kremlin accusations Russian officials deny. He was given a 2 1/2-year prison sentence in February for violating the terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 embezzlement sentence he denounced as politically motivated.

A court in the city of Petushki, in the Vladimir region east of Moscow, on Wednesday rejected Navalny’s appeal seeking to stop checks every hour of the night to which he had been subjected in his criminal colony.

Speaking in court in a video link from prison, Navalny accused the checks effectively constituting torture and argued that he had done nothing to guarantee the authorities’ decision to designate him as a flight hazard that resulted in checks.

He went on a 24-day hunger strike in prison to protest the lack of medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his legs, ending it last month after receiving the medical care he sought.

In remarks given to his lawyers and posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Navalny denounced the criminal charges against Pivovarov and Gudkov as “a fraud and a crime”.

This disgusting rogue government is also quite cowardly and will mutter people one by one to intimidate everyone else, he said, urging Russians not to be afraid of oppression. They live in fear of us, do not feed them, he added.

With Navalny in jail, prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to designate its Anti-Corruption Foundation and its network of regional offices as extremist groups. At the same time, a bill passed by the lower house of the Russian parliament bans members, donors and supporters of extremist groups from seeking public offices a measure that would keep Navalny’s associates running for parliament in September.

Khodorkovsky argued that the September 19 parliamentary elections were important for Putin to strengthen his rule ahead of Russia’s 2024 presidential election. The 68-year-old Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed for constitutional changes last year that potentially would allow him to retain power until 2036.

Harriet Morris in Moscow contributed to this report.