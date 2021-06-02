Dr. Harsh Vardhan ends his term as Chairman of the Executive Board of WHO, Health News, ET HealthWorld





New Delhi: Union Minister for Family Health and Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday successfully completed his term as Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization. New Delhi: Union Minister for Family Health and Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday successfully completed his term as Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization. On the last day of his term serving as Chairman, Executive Board, WHO, he chaired the 149th Session of the WHO Executive Board Meeting by Nirman Bhawan via video conference. As he addressed, he reminded the audience of the sacrifices of “brave, distinguished and honored” Kovar fighters around the world to save humanity during the time of pandemic trials. Through his speech, he called on countries to take reciprocal action on future health challenges. He said, “It was a privilege to represent the Board at the 74th World Health Assembly recently held on 31 May 2021, and which I am confident will help strengthen the Covid-19 response and accelerate progress towards three trillion Sustainable Development Goals and Goals. …… The time to act is now.This is a time when we all understand that there will be many urgent health challenges in the next two decades.All these challenges demand a common response, because these are common threats demanding joint responsibility to act “. “I take from the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam – the world is a family. Therefore, we must commit to working with member countries; the organization and the global community of partners to efficiently, effectively and responsibly discharge our public health obligations,” he added. ai. He expressed his gratitude to the WHO leaders for giving him the responsibility of Chairman. The head of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, applauded him for his various contributions towards improving public health. He said, “Dr. Harsh Vardhan has been a true champion of tobacco control by taking steps to stop the establishment of lines to start a National Tobacco Line and the implementation of the e-cigarette ban, he has been important in running of global efforts towards Tobacco Control. “ Dr. Patrick Amoth, Kenya has been elected as the new Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO), announced the release.







