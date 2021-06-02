Bengaluru gang case: The accused prime minister was held after a scuffle with police





Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime ministers accused in case of assault and gangrene of a Bangladeshi woman, after a scuffle. According to police, the accused, identified as Shahbaz, was shot and wounded as he tried to escape claiming to be attacking the police team that had gone to arrest him. Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case so far. Officers said Wednesday a team, acting on the information, went to Rampura to hit Shahbaz. When police arrived at the scene, the man attacked them with a knife and tried to flee. At this point, we opened fire on him in self-defense and captured him, an officer said. According to police, he was injured in the leg while a head cop also suffered injuries in the attack. The accused was taken to hospital for treatment along with the injured police officer. Last week, police opened fire on two other defendants in the case when they were taken to the crime scene to rebuild the scene and allegedly tried to flee. Bengaluru police last week arrested seven people, including two women, in connection with the alleged rape and torture of a woman in Ramamurthy Nagar. The arrests were made after a video clip of the alleged event went viral on social media in Assam. After the video surfaced, Assam police wrote on Twitter about it and promised a reward for anyone who could provide information on it. According to Assam police, the gang itself recorded the incident and shared the video with their friends in Assam and other parts of the Northeast. Assam police tracked down the origin of the phone number from which the video was sent and immediately alerted Bengaluru police. After that, special teams were formed and within hours, the gang was arrested on Thursday evening. The Bangladeshi woman was brought to the city from Kerala a few days after the arrest of the accused. Our team tracked it down in Kerala on Saturday and bought it from Kozhikode on Sunday, said Dr SD Sharanappa, Deputy Bengaluru East Police Commissioner. The 22-year-old woman underwent medical tests at Bowring and Lady Curzon Government Hospitals for assault and rape. According to police, she was trafficked to India from Bangladesh by Mohammed Babu, a Dhubri resident in Assam, about three years ago.

