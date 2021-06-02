Belarusian activist Stepan Latypov hits himself in the neck on first day of trial over protest-related charges





A Belarusian political activist hit himself in the neck on the first day of his trial on Tuesday and was rushed to hospital, a rights group said. After the operation, Stepan Latypov, 41, returned to prison. Stepan Latypov stays in Minsk, Belarus, September 15, 2020. Ulf Mauder Alliance / photo via Getty Images

Latypov hit what appeared to be a pen to his neck as his trial unfolded on several protest-related charges during a first hearing by government critics as part of a wide-ranging political opposition crackdown. Viasna’s rights group, quoting Latypov’s relatives, said Wednesday that the activist had returned to prison and that the family had been able to hand him a plot of land there. Latypov was arrested last September and tried in the capital, Minsk, on several charges, including creating symbols of protest and resisting law enforcement. Viasna said he appeared in court with blackheads and that after his father was questioned Latypov climbed on a bench and hit himself in the neck. “Stepan turned blue and lay down on the bench, an ambulance was called,” Viasna said. Unconscious, he was taken from the courtroom and hospitalized, Viasna said. A motion picture taken from video footage shows Belarusian prisoner Stepan Latypov, who was arrested during a security crackdown on mass protests following the disputed 2020 presidential election, being carried out from a courthouse after he stabbed himself in Minsk, Belarus, June 1, 2021 Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty / Materials via Reuters TV

The Belarusian Ministry of Health said on Tuesday evening that Latypov had recovered and his life was not in danger. Trend news “All necessary medical measures have been taken,” the ministry said in its Telegram account. “The patient is in stable condition, there is no risk of death.” Latypov had told his father that he had been under pressure in custody, said Viasna, who along with other groups declared him a political prisoner last year.

Biden criticizes Belarus over dissident arrests … 01:15 Prominent opposition politician Andrei Sannikov said it was an “act of despair” and another demonstration of the President’s “murderous nature” Alexander Lukashenkoregime. Belarus was engulfed by numerous demonstrations that erupted after a controversial presidential election last August saw Lukashenko claiming a sixth term. Security forces cracked down on protesters, stopping and imprisoning thousands of demonstrators and pushing opposition leaders into exile. Some people died in the riots. Another Belarusian political activist, 50-year-old Vitold Ashurok, died in prison in the eastern part of the country last month, reportedly under cardiac arrest. Belarus is facing a global protest after Lukashenko’s government ordered the diversion of a European flight over its airspace last month and arrested the dissident Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend who were on board. Lukashenko insisted authorities had received a bomb threat from Switzerland and were acting only in the interest of the passengers.

