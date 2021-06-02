Everest climbers try to get home amid Nepal COVID-19 travel curbs





KATHANDU (Reuters) – Climbers returning from Mount Everest and other Himalayan peaks are trying to find a return home after Nepal halted most air travel to contain a rise in COVID-19 cases, mountaineering operators said on Wednesday. and climbers. Photo Photography: Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, and other peaks of the Himalayan range seen through an airplane window during a mountain flight from Kathmandu, Nepal January 15, 2020. REUTERS / Monika Deupala Most scheduled international flights were closed by June as a second deadly wave of coronavirus hit the Himalayan country located between China and India. Nepal issued 742 permits 408 of them to climbers aspiring to take it to the top of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest in the April-May climbing season. And hundreds of climbers are now returning from the mountains before the onset of the annual monsoon rains. Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, a senior official at Kathmandu-based private firm Seven Summit Treks, said the climbers were finding it difficult to return home as only five flights a week – to India, Qatar and Turkey – were operational. The situation could worsen as more climbers complete their expeditions and return to Kathmandu in the coming days, Sherpa told Reuters. Andrew Hughes, from the United States, said he had to pay for an expensive seat on a charter flight to Qatar on Wednesday evening due to a lack of regular flights. We find ourselves in a situation where there is no transparency or justification for banning flights for foreign nationals, said Hughes, who returned from Everest last month. Mexican climber Viridiana Alvarez, who had been stranded in Nepal for nearly three weeks after climbing Mount Annapurna, the world’s tenth highest peak at 8,091 meters (26,545 meters), said she was lucky to find a place on a flight with charter. There is no reason to be here because no climbing is a bit boring, said Alvarez, 38, who is flying to Qatar on Wednesday night. The Nepalese government has defended its decision to suspend international flights in a bid to contain the pandemic. Instead of having no flight at all, I think that is enough for now, said Raj Kumar Chettri, a spokesman for the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN). Allow more charter flights if required. Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Edited by Angus MacSwan

