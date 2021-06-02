The US decided to send millions of COVID vaccines to countries in need





The United States will soon ship millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines around the world, including Latin America, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday.

However, exactly where those doses would go and when they would be delivered to countries that desperately needed them was still unclear.

“Sometime in the next week to two weeks, we will announce the process by which we will distribute those vaccines,” Blinken told a news conference in San Jose, Costa Rica. Washington Post reported.

President Joe Biden has promised to deliver 80 million doses to other countries by the end of June. But no further details have been provided, as strong worldwide competition for vaccines has left many developing countries far behind those developed.

In Costa Rica, the country of 5 million people recently imposed driving restrictions across the country to reduce strain in overcrowded hospitals with COVID-19 patients. Both Blinken and Costa Rican President Alvarado Quesada were asked during a press conference if Costa Rica would take the dose this summer. post reported.

“We look forward to hearing from the United States about vaccines,” Quesada told reporters at the presidential palace in San Jose. “We hope to be part of the countries that get it.”

In Washington, the distribution of vaccines in Latin America by China and Russia is seen as part of a strategic competition.

Beijing has shipped more than 165 million doses of its vaccine to Latin America and the Caribbean. Some Latin American countries now rely heavily on Chinese-made vaccines, including El Salvador, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. post said

The United States, meanwhile, has focused on vaccinating its population, delivering just 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada and Mexico while committing $ 4 billion to Covax, the international platform supported by the World Health Organization that donates vaccines to countries. in need, of post reported.

The coronavirus pandemic initially damaged China’s public image after it became the global epicenter of the outbreak, but the rapid distribution of its vaccines has shifted the conversation despite some questions about the effectiveness of its strikes, the newspaper said.

On Tuesday, Blinken stressed that the United States would not tie strings to its vaccine donations, post reported.

“We will focus on equality,” he said. “We will focus on science. We will work in coordination with Covax and distribute vaccines without the political demands of those who receive them.

Americans on the move as post-pandemic life begins

Americans flocked to beaches, parks and stadiums over Memorial Day weekend as new coronavirus cases fell to levels not seen since March 2020.

With nearly 50 percent of the country fully vaccinated and the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases dropping to about 12,000 a day, Americans showed they were eager to embrace post-pandemic life.

The Indianapolis 500 became the biggest sporting event since the pandemic began, with 135,000 fans in the stands on Sunday. CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, as summer camps prepare to reopen, the CDC issued new guidelines that all campers and staff can remove their masks outside, but those who have not been vaccinated still need to mask inside.

Last summer, 5-year-old Brody Narod stayed home, but Brody’s mother is now ready to send him to camp.

“He is extremely excited to be back at camp,” Brody’s mother, Kim, told CBS News. “I mean,” he says, “when will the camp come?” When will it come? “I said, ‘Soon, soon, soon.’

But summer camp registrations were not the only sign Americans were itching to leave.

Nearly 2 million people passed through airport security checkpoints on Friday, a new daily pandemic record, while 6 million people were expected to pass through airports over the weekend, CBS News reported.

More than 37 million Americans were projected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, an increase of 60 percent compared to this time last year, which recorded the lowest number of Memorial Day passengers recorded, AAA said in a press release. Only 23 million people traveled on holiday last year, the company said.

Paula Twidale, senior vice president for AAA Travel, said “Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day.”

On Sunday, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg told News ABC that he was cautiously optimistic about what it means to increase travel for the transportation system, but he stressed that passengers were still required to wear masks on planes, trains and buses.

“We are not back to normal yet, we have not yet emerged from the forests as a place with this pandemic, but we are seeing such progress,” Buttigieg said. “We are coming out of one of the biggest shocks, perhaps the biggest shock the modern American transportation system has ever seen in terms of demand, timetables, all of these things changing. The system is turning gears.”

The survey shows 70% percent vaccinated by summer

Seventy percent of American adults could be vaccinated by this summer, a new survey suggests.

The results of the poll predict well for the country and are likely to mean that President Joe Biden’s goal of 70 percent vaccine coverage for adults by July 4 will be achieved.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 62 percent of respondents said they had received at least one dose of the vaccine, up from 56 percent in April. Better yet, about a third of those who had taken the “wait-and-see” stance said they had already had vaccination appointments or planned to do so soon.

Vaccine expert, Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Infectious Diseases Foundation, was outraged by the results.

“I think there are a lot of people who were on the fence who were worried about things moving too fast and potential side effects, but these concerns are calming down as they see more of their friends and acquaintances celebrating getting vaccinated,” he said. said Schaffner for New York Times. “They’re getting that growing sense of comfort and confidence that ‘people like me’ are being vaccinated.”

The largest increase in vaccination rates from April to May was seen between two important groups: Latino adults (47% to 57%) and adults without college degrees (48% to 55%).

But more good news would be found in the poll: Forty percent of teen parents said their child had already taken at least one dose or would take one soon. On May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 years of age and older.

But parents of younger children were more protected, with only about a quarter expressing willingness to vaccinate their children as soon as shooting is authorized for them, the survey found.

As public health experts acknowledged the continued improvement in vaccination levels, they noted that this meant that the group of willing adults was shrinking.

“At this point, there is almost no little-dependent fruit, but there is a path to a slow but steady increase in vaccination rates through improved access, information, persuasion and incentives,” said Drew Altman, president and CEO of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

As of Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. was close to 33.3 million, while the death toll exceeded 595,000, according to a figure from Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, more than 171.2 million cases were reported as of Wednesday, with over 3.5 million people dying from COVID-19.

More information:

The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information on new coronavirus

