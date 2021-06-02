Matt Hancock shames Nicola Sturgeon over indyref2 after ‘Union has saved lives’ | Politics | tidings





The Health Secretary made a subtle cover-up towards SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon who wants to separate Scotland from joining a referendum on independence. Speaking at the Jenner Institute in Oxford ahead of the G7 health ministers’ meeting, Matt Hancock said the union had “saved lives” when it spread the Covid vaccine. He noted that the country is “safer” as a result of the merger.

He said: “I was determined to overcome political differences so that we could provide for the citizens where they lived across the country. “It was not easy to achieve this approach across the UK and before last March I decided to go see all the devoted ministers, so we were on the same page. “The importance of the union has never been clearer in the vaccine effort in the UK. “England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – we got our collective forces to offer a vaccination program. READ MORE: ‘Bleeding is drying up’: Boris Johnson does not mean how much the UK owes the EU

“It was only because we worked together like this together as a united kingdom that we were able to pull this off. “The union has saved lives and we are safer across the country as a result.” The argument over Scottish independence has intensified following the Scottish National Party’s landslide victory in the Holyrood election earlier in May, which also produced the largest pro-independence majority in Parliament in the history of devolution. Boris Johnson has stood by his pre-election stance, saying the focus should be on the recovery from Covid-19 and not on another independence referendum.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “During his time in Scotland, Prince William has spoken to a wide range of people from different communities, including politicians from across the political spectrum.” Duke sat down for talks with First Secretary Nicola Sturgeon over the weekend and also met with Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, when Cambridge opened Orkney Hospital. Shortly after the Holyrood election, Mr. Brown announced his opinion on our Scottish Team The Future which will become a “campaign movement” seeking to attract “Middle Scotland”, those who are not entrenched in their positions for union or independence. The former prime minister, who played a key role in the No campaign during the 2014 vote, has said that those in central Scotland are “non-nationalist patriots” who want to see greater co-operation between UK governments.







