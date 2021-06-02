Pakistan COVID-19 cases continue to fall







A teacher receives the first shot of the Sinovac corovavirus vaccine from an assistant doctor at a school vaccination center in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Image credit: AP

Islamabad: Pakistan COVID-19 positivity rate continues to be below 5 percent for the 10th day in a row (since May 22). One-day cases of coronavirus are also declining. According to the National Center for Command and Operation (NCOC), Pakistan counts cases in the last 24 hours reported at 1,843 while there were 80 deaths recorded in the same period. Pakistan’s total cases have risen to 924,667 and deaths to 20,930. According to the NCOC, after 47,183 tests for COVID-19, positivity remained at 3.90 percent nationwide. The number of active cases has also dropped in the country over the past 24 hours – from 57,633 to 55,052. In vaccination, 305,093 doses were administered locally on the last day, while the number of vaccines administered so far has reached 7.953 million. Recovery rate that exceeds the infection ratio These are good signs, said Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, Director General (DG) Health, stating that the recovery rate is exceeding the infection rate indicating that the virus is declining. In the past 24 hours, 4,047 people were cured, with a total of 848,685 people who had recovered so far in the country. However, Dr Safdar said the challenge was not over and health guidelines and SOPs should be strictly adhered to. Pakistan receives 1 million vaccines Pakistan received two tranches of 0.5 million vaccines each from China and according to the NCOC, two special PIA flights were operated to deliver those vaccines. Asad Umar thanks the business community Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar, who is also the head of the NCOC, in a tweet thanked the country’s business leadership for their cooperation and willingness to be vaccinated. After holding a meeting with all the main chambers in Pakistan, Asad Umar in a tweet thanked the business community for their willingness to participate in the vaccination to help the government speed up the vaccination campaign and open up the economy while preserving the nation’s health. The Minister of Education is recovering Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has recovered from COVID-19 after testing twice negative. The minister who had tested positive a week earlier on May 25, in a tweet on Wednesday shared the news of the cure saying that his rapid recovery and mild symptoms during the quarantine period were definitely due to vaccination. It is clear that vaccines work and are the best protection against this terrible disease, says the minister in his tweet.

