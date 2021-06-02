The UK gets the green light in trade talks with the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership





The 11 countries in a major Pacific trade bloc agreed on Wednesday to allow the UK to begin the process of joining the group. The member states of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, or CPTPP, an agreement that removes tariffs on 95% of goods, have allowed the UK to start accession talks. The trade bloc covers 500 million people in countries bordering the Pacific Ocean, including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Brunei. Read also: The United Kingdom and the European Union agree on a historic post-Brexit trade agreement Countries in the CPTPP accounted for $ 110 billion ($ 156 billion) of UK trade in 2019, according to the UK government. The CPTPP is a successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a nearly identical trade agreement that was signed between 11 member states and the US in 2016. In January 2017, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement for its first day in duty, so it never came into force. Joining the CPTPP would represent a significant development for UK trade following the country’s eventual exit from the European Union and its 27-member trade bloc by the end of 2020. The UK applied to join the CPTPP in in short. Plus: UK economic growth pulls back from downturn as EU trade partially recovers CPTTP [CPTPP] membership is a great opportunity for Britain, said Liz Truss, UK’s secretary of international trade. This will help shift our economic center of gravity from Europe to the fastest growing parts of the world and deepen our access to mass consumer markets in Asia-Pacific. On a topic on Twitter

Trade expert David Henig, UK director of the European Center for International Political Economy noted that only seven countries have ratified the CPTPP to date. It is not a separate free trade area, just an agreement on the preferential terms above [World Trade Organization] in terms of tariffs, Henig said. The economic impact is probably negligible.







