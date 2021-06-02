Admirable ‘chocolate frog’ found in swamp infected with crocodile





With big eyes, caricature, a face-to-face smile and skin like milk chocolate, this Frog it is so adorable that you can just eat it. The scientists who discovered it in the swamps of New Guinea were apparently thinking the same thing; they have nicknamed it the “chocolate frog”. This candy-colored amphibian, first described in a study published May 20 in Australian Journal of Zoology , is closely related to the icon green tree frog (Litoria caerulea) which is common throughout northern and eastern Australia. From there, New Guinea is just a short hop away; the two islands were even connected by a land bridge until about 10,000 years ago. Throughout their long history as neighbors, Australia and New Guinea have hosted many of the same animal species. In their new study, researchers housed at the Queensland Museum in Australia wanted to paint a clearer family portrait of the green tree frog’s origins on both islands. So, they traveled to New Guinea and collected frog specimens in the island’s southern ecosystems, such as savannas, as well as swamp forests in the north. It was there – in a hot swamp full crocodiles – that the team found the chocolate frog. Similar: Swallowing the eyes and giving birth to the mouth: Strange facts about frogs “We named the new frog Litoria mira because the word “good” means “surprised” or “weird” in Latin, “said lead author Paul Oliver, a biologist at the Queensland Museum and Griffith University in Australia. said in a statement . or DNA analysis showed that L. mira’s the closest relative to live is Litoria caerulea, and the two frogs have an identical mating call, which researchers describe as a “deep, sharp bark repeated in long series,” crawling, crawling, crawling. “ Still, the two cousins ​​have some clear differences. Except this L. mira’s cocoa-colored skin, the frog is also smaller (and dare we say lighter) than its usual green cousin, with males measuring just under 3 inches (76 millimeters) from head to butt, and females that measure a little more than – is about the width of a standard credit card. While this barking frog is arguably the strangest discovery from the team’s research, they also cataloged 29 additional relatives of the green tree frog that jumps through New Guinea, further demonstrating how life on the island and in the territory The Australian had been closely related for thousands of years Crawl, crawl! Originally published in Live Science.

