The Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan renews call for rate cuts





Customers stand at the table at a foreign exchange office in Ankara, Turkey on February 5, 2021. ADEM ALTAN | AFP | Getty Images The Turkish lira hit a record low on Wednesday, prompted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for lower interest rates in the country where inflation is more than 17%. The hit currency fell to 8.88 against the dollar, a 4% drop, later recovering some losses to trade at around 8.59 as markets closed in Istanbul. Speaking to Turkish state television on Tuesday evening and referring to a discussion with his recently appointed central bank governor, Erdogan said: “I even spoke to the central bank governor today. We certainly need to lower interest rates. “For this, we have to see July, August for interest rates to start falling.” He added that lower rates would ease the pressure on investment. The comments sent more concerns across Turkish markets, making already weak freedom increasingly vulnerable. Investors are worried about the lack of central bank independence from Erdogan, who has said interest rates are “devilish” and holds the unconventional belief that lowering them will lower inflation contrary to what most economists say. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, May 17, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar | Reuters “If we remove the burden of interest rates from investments and costs, then we will enter a calmer environment because it is interest rates that cause cost inflation,” Erdogan said. With inflation staying in double digits for more than three years now, investors and analysts broadly agree that Turkey must maintain high rates to prevent prices from spiraling out of control. Imports and many basic goods are much more expensive for ordinary Turks than they were a year ago; this time last year, a dollar bought approximately 6.8 lira. Now buy almost 8.6. The remark was just the latest in a series of comments, political maneuvers and policy decisions by the Turkish president that fueled investor fears and weakened the lira. But Turkish Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, the fourth central bank chief employed in the two years since Erdogan fired the first three, reportedly objected to the comment. According to two unnamed sources quoted by Reuters, Kavcioglu told investors that talks about early rate easing were “nonsense” and that inflation would calm in the third or fourth quarter of this year. The central bank was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. ‘External weaknesses already great’ Whether those insurances will hold is still to be seen; analysts looking at the country are not convinced. Yesenn El-Radhi, a senior sovereign analyst at Capital Intelligence Ratings, cited “some changes” in Turkey’s monetary policy in recent years and what he saw as the “low autonomy” of the central bank. Erdogan’s low-demand demand will exacerbate the country’s “already major external weaknesses” and further hurt investor sentiment, he was quoted as telling Reuters on Wednesday. Citi also predicted “further losses” for the currency due to the high risk of inflation and the rapid depletion of foreign exchange supply, in part thanks to more expensive imports and the central bank’s strategy to sell dollars to support the lira. So far, Kavcioglu has kept Turkey’s key interest rate steep at 19% that his predecessor Naci Agbal had raised. It is widely suspected that Kavcioglu has been hired for his tendency to agree with Erdogan’s monetary policy views. Since Erdogan shooting of Agbal in mid-March, lira has lost 16% of its value. Experts observing the site look just as confused as many investors are about Wednesday’s comments. “I’m not sure what people are supposed to believe,” said Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management. “Erdogan does an interview yesterday and says he talked to Kavcioglu and rates will fall from July and August. Kavcioglu now goes against the boss, saying no early cut?”

