The Covid vaccination machine was interrupted tomorrow at government centers. Details here

Due to the unavailability of doses of Covid-19 vaccines, some government and municipal centers in Mumbai will be closed on June 3, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation announced on Wednesday.

“Dear Mumbai, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centers will close tomorrow (June 3, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health said today that over 1.64 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine are still available with states and UT.

The Center has so far provided, through a cost-free payment as well as through state direct procurement categories, more than 23 values ​​of vaccines in the states and UTs.

Of this, total consumption, including losses, is 21,71,44,022 doses, the ministry said.

A total of 1,64,42,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are still available with states and UT to administer, he said.

As part of nationwide vaccination, the Center has supported states and UTs by providing them with free coronavirus vaccines.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported less than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the third day in a row with 925 infections.

With 31 other victims, the total death toll from the coronavirus in the financial capital reached 14,938 while the case load now stands at 7,08,007.

On Monday and Tuesday, Mumbai had registered 676 and 831 cases, respectively.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,74,296 leaving Mumbai with 16,580 active cases.

Mumbai now has 30 active content areas in slums and rooms, and 133 active enclosed buildings.

