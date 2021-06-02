The American journalist was traveling home to surprise the family when he was arrested in Myanmar, says his mother

U.S. journalist Danny Fenster was arrested in Myanmar last month when he was traveling home early to surprise his family, his mother told CBS This Morning on Wednesday.

“He was supposed to come home in July for a visit. We have not seen him for more than three years, to the surprise of his parents – us, my son, his granddaughter and nephew, his grandmother 95- year which is a Holocaust survivor“, Said Rose Fenster.” He and my son Bryan were talking and it was a surprise to come so early, to surprise us. “

She called the situation “shocking”.

The Southeast Asian country formerly known as Burma is included in one deadly internal conflict and an attack on democracy. A coup by the Myanmar army that began four months ago has left hundreds dead and thousands imprisoned, including leaders of the country’s elected government.

military junta is also arresting journalists – Danny Fenster is a Michigan native who has worked in Myanmar for years.

His brother Bryan said his most recent job was managing the editor at the Frontier Myanmar store, “making sure the English translations were accurate”.

“He was never at any protest or on the street reporting,” he said.

Danny was taken into custody nine days ago, his family says, while waiting for a flight abroad at Yangon International Airport.

Bryan Fenster first revealed that his brother had been arrested through early morning messages from Danny’s wife.

Their mother said Bryan “could not take him, but kept one of Danny’s accomplices, who completed what he was being detained and sent to Insein Jail.”

None of them know why Danny was taken.

“It can only be assumed, because he is a journalist in a country where they want to shut him up, basically, that he was arrested,” Bryan Fenster said.

Fensters have been in regular contact with the State Department and the U.S. embassy in Myanmar, but say there has been a “lack of information” on Danny’s condition.

“Unfortunately, in Myanmar, there is a regime that is in power, and in our understanding, there is not much protocol and information, and the processes are moving very slowly,” said Bryan Fenster.

They intend to continue to fight for his freedom and urged the Americans to “keep this story alive.”

“Danny should be free and sent home,” Rose Fenster said, adding that there was a petition currently available for her son’s release.

Bryan Fenster added, “Journalism is part of a thriving society, and we are trying to speak Danny’s name on behalf of this cause as well.”

“We’re asking people to share in their companies – we have a hashtag, ‘Bring Danny Home.’ BringDannyHome.com website, “he said.” All to raise awareness and encourage the administration to make this move a little faster. “