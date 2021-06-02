Japan donates $ 800 million to the UN-supported COVID-19 vaccine program





A man receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe, western Japan, on Monday, May 31, 2021. The stadium is being used as an inoculation site for locals over the age of 65. Japan, seriously behind in coronavirus vaccination efforts, is trying to increase daily shooting as the Olympic Games close in July. (Yu Nakajima / Kyodo News through AP)

The Prime Minister of Japan TOKYO (AP) announced on Wednesday an additional $ 800 million contribution to the UN-backed initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines in poor countries, a fourfold increase in Japanese funding for the COVAX program. The promise from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga comes as his government tries to speed up vaccinations in Japan, one of the least inoculated countries in the world, just about 50 days before holding the Olympics amid a steady rise in infections. He spoke as Japan sponsored a COVAX fundraising event with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which helps run the program. Program leaders are seeking about $ 2 billion more to meet a $ 8.3 billion target for its effort to fund free vaccines for low- and middle-income countries around the world. Now is the time for us to act, Suga said, leading a parade of world and humanitarian leaders who announced promises and commitments Wednesday. He said the additional $ 800 million would bring Japan’s contribution to $ 1 billion, the second to the $ 2.5 billion promised by the United States. Suga also announced plans to provide 30 million doses of a vaccine produced under license in Japan to other countries and regions in need. He did not specify the manufacturer or recipient. Officials have said Japan is considering providing AstraZeneca vaccine in Taiwan as the island faces a resurgence of infections. Japan has approved three externally developed vaccines and is currently using them from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. She has no immediate plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is easier to store and transport than the other two vaccines, which require special freezing, officials said. Suga also unveiled a new vaccine strategy approved Tuesday and pledged to develop Japan’s own vaccines and provide them globally and improve the clinical trial environment to prepare for future pandemics. According to the long-term strategy, Japan will aim at the rapid development and distribution of new vaccines. In addition to the lack of vaccines developed in the country, the lengthy drug approval process in Japan was criticized as a major hurdle that delayed vaccinations during the pandemic. The summit was also attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and philanthropist Bill Gates. Globally, more than 3.5 million people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus. The US has seen the largest confirmed loss of life from COVID-19, in more than 594,000 people.

