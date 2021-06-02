SIU: The investigation into Mkhize’s digital connection to be completed by the end of the month

tidings

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) says its ongoing investigation into awarding a multimillion-dollar contract to Digital Vibes, a company affiliated with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, has reached a “critical” stage and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Mkhize has been under intense scrutiny over R150 million RP paid by the health department to the communications company, including two of its close associates.

Daily Maverick reports on Tuesday the company allegedly bought a second-hand Land Cruiser for Mkhize’s son, Dedani.

The unit gave a comprehensive presentation and provided an update on personal protective equipment (PPE) investigations to Parliament’s Public Finance Observer, Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), on Wednesday.

Informing Scopa, SIU lawyer Andy Mothibi said their investigators have gone through the procurement process that was conducted in the department.

Preliminary investigation by the department itself revealed that the procurement process was irregular.

“The investigation is still ongoing. Regarding the aspects of the investigation, we have determined the levels of responsibility of who was involved in the current procurement. Referrals will be made to the department, “said Mothibi.

He also said they would look into the various allegations that had been made about other officials in the department.

“We are in a critical phase of the investigation. At this stage I am obliged in terms of going into detail, as this would have the potential to prejudge the investigation. We are investigating all allegations. ministry [Mkhize] has expressed his cooperation, “said Mothibi.

Regarding what would happen next, he said investigative teams were following the legal provisions in the SIU act and would call witnesses to be interviewed under oath.

Earlier this year, SIU set itself a deadline of August 2021 to complete all its investigations into Covid-19. Mothibi said he was confident they would be able to meet the deadline. He was also convinced that the Digital Vibes investigation would be completed soon.

“Importers’s important to show that we anticipate completing this investigation by the end of June, although the overall EPP investigation would be completed in August. “We continue to receive information through whistleblowers and other means,” he said.

This after DA threatened to file a formal criminal complaint against Mkhize over a dubious multimillion-dollar contract involving his department. DA shadow health minister Siviwe Gwarube said they would also file a complaint against the department’s director general, Sandile Buthelezi, at Cape Town Central Police Station on Thursday.

“The DA will file criminal charges against Minister Mkhize, in particular, for violating the Law on Preventing and Combating Corruption Activities, which in fact prohibits such actions by the minister.”

Meanwhile, Mkhize last week distanced himself from The Digital Vibes, saying he had no knowledge of the company or the procurement process for a Covid-19 communication campaign.

The investigation into the contracts awarded by the health department to the service provider is ongoing. “We are investigating all those allegations and the investigation is going well,” Mothibi said.

In his presentation to the committee earlier, Mothibi told MPs that R145 billion was allocated for the facilitation of Covid-19 and R122 billion was spent by national departments and provinces between April 2020 and March 2021. Another R4.5 billion was spent from municipalities during the same period.

Mothibi stated that, of the R126.7 billion spent on Covid-19 relief, the alleged value of the irregular contracts under SIU investigation amounted to R14.3 billion. Of the $ R14.3 billion under investigation, about R614.3 million have already been referred to the Special Tribunal to set aside contracts and recoup losses. He added that R112.4 million was not under investigation.

The unit said that once its investigation was completed, it would compile a report to be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa.