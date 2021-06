Troops in Kashmir Fighting Like Pak-Covid-Aided Terror: Army Chief

Army Chief of General Staff Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to Kashmir on Wednesday to review the prevailing security situation in the union territory as the understanding of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) was completed 100 days. Upon his arrival in Srinagar, the Chief of Army, accompanied by the Commander of the Northern Army, Lieutenant General YK Joshi and the Commander of the Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General PD Pandey, visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by local security commanders on the situation. said an Army official. He said General Naravane was also informed of the measures being taken to identify and target the network of land workers (OGW) involved in the radicalization and recruitment of young people into the ranks of terrorists. Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate the surrender of local terrorists were also discussed, the official said. The arrival of the Army Chief in Kashmir takes on significance as it comes on a day when the new ceasefire between India and Pakistan across the LOC ended 100 days ago. India and Pakistan had issued a joint statement on February 25 this year announcing a ceasefire along the line of control, following talks between their general directors of military operations. General Naravane, while interacting with the troops, expressed his appreciation for the jawans and commanders who are fighting relentlessly with the dual challenges of terror approaching from Pakistan and the Covid pandemic. He reinforced the need to prepare to meet new security challenges effectively. Later, the COAS was briefed by Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation belonging to the LoC and the rear area, the official said. The Army Chief complimented the excellent synergy displayed by all sectors of the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Police Armed Forces and other security agencies in the project of an ‘all-government’ approach that has resulted in improved of the favorable security situation for fostering a new era of development at UT, he said. In the evening, General Naravana invited High Governor Manoj Sinha to Raj Bhavan here and discussed the new challenges and the roadmap for long-term peace in JK. LG praised the role played by the Army in restoring and maintaining peace at UT and providing assistance to civilian authorities against the COVID-19 pandemic. Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Joshi had said on Tuesday that the understanding of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was being followed by letters and spirit from both sides, but insisted that the Indian Army was not leaving its guard even for a shred along the Jammu border. and Kashmir. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and substantive commentary on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos