Defiant Matt Hancock fights for his job with big vaccine victory speech after Dominic Cummings bladder attacks
MATT Hancock today made a desperate attempt to avoid the bag with a loud victory speech trumpeting the spread of Britain vaccines.
The Secretary of Health put himself at the heart of the strike mission as he struggled to save his job following the Dominic Cummings attacks last week.
Boris Johnson’s former adviser called Hancock a serial liar and said he should have been fired for “at least 15-20 things” during the crisis.
This afternoon, the stranded minister used a speech at Oxford University to stage an attack before his rally by MPs next Wednesday.
A champion of a national success story, he said: “Trying to get vaccinated in the UK has arguably been the best program I have ever been involved with – it has been an honor.”
Britain has stepped forward in its immunization process and today marked a milestone of 75 per cent of all adults affected.
Claiming that “many people stop me and ask how we did it,” Mr Hancock said the quick turnout was “not accidental” and stemmed from their good decisions.
He added that experts believed that a vaccine would take more than a year to develop, but insisted: “But I knew that if everything went well, we would have to be ready for the deployment – and the deployment of early “.
His speech paid tribute to “the extraordinary project, this extraordinary team – the heroes of the vaccine as I call them – and the extraordinary response of the public.”
Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Jonathan Van Tam were among the scientists who stood out for praise.
Recalling an early meeting with JVT while vaccine plans were being drafted, he said: “I especially remember a meek and timid professor who came back to me when I asked how quickly this could be done.
“He said that if everything went well, then the best we could hope for would be 12 to 18 months.
“Who would have thought that just 11 months later we would be the first country in the world with a clinically authorized vaccine and that Professor Jonathan Van Tam would come back strictly.”
The speech came ahead of the G7 meeting of health ministers – and Mr Hancock’s appearance before the Joint Health and Science Committee.
Mr Cummings used his explosive hearing last week to infuriate the Secretary of Health for repeated allegations and lies.
During a seven-hour marathon testimony he said Mr Hancock’s claim to place a “protective ring” across care homes was “complete nonsense”.
The former aide complained to the Secretary of Health about the alleged fraud of the Prime Minister all hospital patients returning to care homes would be tested.
Last week Mr Hancock denied the allegations of lying but acknowledged that he initially did not have the testing capacity to do so.
At his slow session Wednesday, the Secretary of Health will tell his side of the story.
