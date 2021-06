Hitler Mein Kampf Receives New French Edition, with every lie marked

The new edition also aims to better convey the confusing mess of Hitlerian prose. Olivier Mannoni, translator, told the Libration newspaper this week that he had attached as close as possible to the original text a confusing rage that intertwined anti-Semitic plots, hated nationalism, and fixations on sexuality and hygiene. An incoherent soup, one can become semi-insane by translating it, said Mr. Mannoni, noting that the original French translation in 1934 had softened the writings and given a false impression of Hitler as a cultured man with coherent and grammatically correct reasoning. For me, making this text elegant is a crime, added Mr. Mannoni. In 2016, heated debate erupted in France when details of Fayards plans for the new edition were first reported. Some Jewish groups said that any transmission of Hitler’s views, however critical, risked fanning the flames of anti-Semitism. Tal Bruttmann, a French historian and specialist on anti-Semitism and the Holocaust who had expressed reserves regarding the project in 2016, told the newspaper Le Monde this week that there was no longer any need for controversy. He noted that the team of historians had added so many notes to Mein Kampf that Hitler’s text had become secondary. Some historians were also concerned that the publication would give the text an unwarranted new round of exposure. Johann Chapoutot, a historian at the Sorbonne specializing in the history of Nazi Germany, told Libration this week that it was a mistake to fetishize the book and focus so much on Hitler instead of the culture, social structures, and other leaders that made Nazism possible. Such an undertaking gives credence to the idea that Mein Kampf is the bible of Nazism, Mr. Chapoutot said. Which it is not. But major science projects and trade precautions seemed to have dispelled much of the fear, and Wednesday’s publication news sparked much controversy. Even Ham Corsia, the head of France, told the weekly Le Point that with anti-Semitism still prevalent, especially on the internet, the book was the best way to fight the temptation to do nothing.

