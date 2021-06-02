Punjab: Cabinet confirms creation of Malerkotla, SPV for approved village water schemes





Ahead of the inauguration of Malerkotla district on June 5th, the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday gave its official approval for the transformation of the historic city as the 23rd district of the state. He also approved the creation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the operations and maintenance of large surface water supply schemes in many villages across the state. Malerkotla was announced as a new circle by CM Amarinder Singh a few days ago. The Cabinet also gave a move to update the Amargarh sub-subdivision, which was part of the Malerkotla subdivision, as subdivision / subdivision. The meeting took place practically with some ministers camping in Delhi due to committee meetings with three members there. With this, the Malerkotla district would now consist of three subdivisions – Malerkotla, Ahmedgarh and Amargarh. Up to 192 villages, 62 patwar counties and 6 kanungo counties will be included in Malerkotla district. The Cabinet also authorized the CM to approve the creation of new posts for the offices of 12 departments including police, rural development & panchayats, social justice and minorities, agriculture and farmer welfare, social security and women & child development, health, education ( primary and secondary), social security, employment generation, industry and trade, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, and finance. On the occasion of Eid al-Adha on May 14, the Prime Minister announced the decision to make Malerkotla a full circle. WATER SUPPLY In another decision, to ensure the supply of drinking water on a sustainable long-term basis in rural areas, the Cabinet approved the creation of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the operations and maintenance of large surface water supply schemes. multi-villages across the state. This SPV of its first type will be a utility company ‘Punjab Rural Water (Company) Company’ under the water supply and sewerage department. The Cabinet approved the approval to open an account on behalf of the SPV, with seed money Rs 25 crore allocated from World Bank funds (64 percent) and the state budget (36 percent), to support its operation in the beginners five years of operations. The allocation will help fill the gap in revenue collection, if any, to meet the CPS contractual obligations and its administrative costs. The Cabinet also authorized the CM as head of the State Mission of Water and Sanitation, to approve any changes in structure, role and responsibilities, the funding model that may be required in the future. The department is currently in the process of executing five new multi-village surface water supply projects covering 612 villages in the Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur regions and another project covering 408 villages in the fluoride affected blocks of Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib. These projects are under construction. Another project, covering 39 villages of Ropar district (Nurpurbedi block) was commissioned in 2019. Giving details of the structure of the SPV, an official spokesman said that ownership of the assets created under the projects would belong to this SPV.

