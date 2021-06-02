The government provides multimillion-dollar support for level two ‘left’ businesses

Up to 12 million will be made available to businesses in council areas held under level two blocking restrictions.

Dundee City Council was one of thirteen local authorities that were told on Tuesday they would not move to level 0ne measures, meaning shops, pubs and businesses would be subject to stricter restrictions on some other weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the decision was made to keep areas which have a combined population of 2.3 million people under stricter rules was the result of higher case levels.

Financial support

The announcement of funding was made during a debate on the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance and Economy Cabinet Secretary Kate Forbes said an additional $ 12 million will be made available, as well as announcing further money for the taxi industry and extra money for the performing arts centers and cultural sectors.

She said: “The Scottish Government owes a great deal of gratitude to anyone who puts the needs of the country before their financial or business interests, and I would like to thank you. Your life is in order for more than a year. Substantial limitations have saved lives, but not without cost.

“This is why supporting businesses has rightly been a priority for us and will continue to be so. Businesses in Scotland have directly benefited from $ 3.6 billion in support of more than a third of COVID-19 total funding.

“We have reported up to another 62 million for taxi drivers across Scotland and up to 12 million for businesses in Tier 2 areas to ensure they have support as we continue to keep the virus under control.

“I am determined that we will move forward with an ambitious agenda to foster recovery and transform our economy. To do this, I am offering an open invitation to anyone who wants to play his part in rebuilding our country.

“We must shamelessly use the experience, expertise and ingenuity of businesses, unions and the workforce to deliver greater, greener and fairer prosperity. We want to work in partnership with entrepreneurs and thinkers, job creators and hard workers.

“Our vision is nothing short of economic transformation – it must be a national effort.”

International tourism businesses ‘need more’

Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie called on the Scottish Government to stop “blaming” Westminster and called for more support for businesses in its tourism-dependent North East Fife constituency from countries including the US and China.

Fife was transferred to the level one blockade measures on Tuesday and Ms Forbes said there would be support for businesses and companies dependent on international travel, but no further funding was being provided by the UK Government on the issue.

Tories warn against ‘green coalition disaster’

Scottish Conservative economy spokeswoman Liz Smith warned the country’s economic recovery would be subject to an “imminent catastrophe” if the SNP goes into a “formal coalition” with the Scottish Greens.

Lorna Slater claims Nicola Sturgeon wants to be ‘pushed’ by the Greens

She said: “The unholy coalition between the SNP and the Scottish Greens shumë has a lot more to do with independence than economic growth.

“(It could be) an imminent catastrophe for the Scottish economy.

“First, the Scottish Greens’ plans for a universal basic income could cost the economy 58 58 billion in just one year.”

She added: “And we know the Greens want to completely destroy the oil and gas sector … putting at risk 100,000 jobs in a sector worth 6 6 billion for the Scottish economy.

Patrick Harvie said ending oil and gas production within a decade would be the price of the SNP coalition.

“However there is little detail when it comes to describing the collective effect and cost-effectiveness of these policy commitments when it comes to Scotland’s jobs and economic well-being.”

Ms Forbes said she did not believe any jobs were in jeopardy in the oil and gas sector and that she “shamelessly” believes that “switching right” from fossil fuels would save current employment as well as create news for the future.

“Opportunity window”

Scottish Greens co-chair Lorna Slater said: “We now have a window of opportunity to build new industries, to plan and create this new economy, to ensure that jobs will be there when we need them. .

“The claim that we can continue to extract North Sea oil and gas indefinitely is a denial of climate change, as well as a denial of economic reality.”

She added: “Oil companies have been aware of climate change since 1977 and despite this, have lobbied relentlessly for subsidies and materials, while routinely paying their executives salaries at -20 10-20 million a year.

“The UK Government ‘s North Sea transition agreement will see billions more being handed over to these companies to support the development of technologies they hope will allow them to continue to explore and burn fossil fuels and avoid their responsibilities … good money after bad “.

Scottish labor finance spokesman Daniel Johnson said the Scottish government should set “clear and measurable” targets for our economic recovery.

He said: “We need a bold move to achieve economic recovery, but we can not go back to how things were. As we rebuild and recover, we must renew and improve our economy in order for it to work for everyone.

“We must try to eliminate inequality, to provide high-productivity jobs with high wages; to create an investment-driven economy where prosperity is generated and maintained here in Scotland. A collaborative economy where everyone has an interest.

“These are measurable things and so we need to set clear goals and report against them. “We call on the Scottish Government to do just that.”