English councils begin banning smoking outside pubs and restaurants | smoking

Five local authorities have banned smoking on sidewalk drinks, cafes and restaurants, and others are considering following suit, ahead of a new push by the government to make England smoke-free in less than a decade.

The Covid outdoor dining culture has given new visibility to the issue of smokers outside pubs and cafes. Last summer there was an attempt to push for a change in legislation in the House of Lords to make smoke-free sidewalks, but it failed.

However, county councils in Northumberland, Durham, North Tyneside, Newcastle and Manchester City have banned all smoking on sidewalk stretches where bars, restaurants and cafes are licensed to set tables. Although there is no policy, all licenses granted by Gateshead also stipulate that sidewalk cafes must be smoke-free.

Oxfordshire is also planning to ban smoking from outdoor restaurants as part of a key strategy aimed at making the county smoke-free by 2025, which is five years ahead of government plans for England as a whole. He also plans to take tougher action to stop the sale of tobacco to under-18s and work to discourage smoking in homes, cars, playgrounds and at school gates.

Oxfordshire has set itself an ambitious goal of being smoke-free by 2025, a council statement said. Creating smoke-free healthy environments, including considering proposals for hospitality so that outdoor areas are 100% smoke-free, is only a small part of a wider range of plans across the county.

There are currently no deadlines for smoke-free pavement licensing proposals and nothing has been agreed yet. Any decision on this would ultimately be the responsibility of our individual Oxfordshire district councils.

Our Tobacco Control Strategy further outlines our 2025 smoke-free plans, which include creating healthy and family-friendly smoking-free spaces, helping people stop smoking in the first place, and supporting those who want to quit .

Pro-smoking groups say local authorities such as Oxfordshire should not intervene. Simon Clark, director of the Forest Smokers Lobby Group, said: “It is not the job of local councils if adults decide to smoke and if they smoke outside during working hours it is a matter for them and their employer not for the council.

The ban on smoking in public places inside was credited with a sharp decline in tobacco use in the UK. There are concerns that allowing smoking in outdoor cafes will normalize cigarette use after a meal or with a drink, especially for those who may have stopped but are tempted to return to the habit by anxiety and mental health issues in Covid links and blockages.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of Ash (Action on Smoking and Health), said the sidewalk bans were familiar to most customers. Our polls show that two-thirds of the public want areas outside pubs and cafes to be smoke-free, she said.

It’s not like this is not on anyone’s radar. People complain a lot that if they go out, they should sit among the smokers.

Pro-smoking activists have said those who oppose should sit inside. But people want to sit outside. They feel safer outside, Arnott said.

Interest in smoke-free sidewalks comes ahead of the government’s release of the latest tobacco control plan on June 9, which will be debated in parliament the next day. Activists hope for tougher new measures to control smoking and help people quit smoking.

Englands Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has warned that the effects of smoking are worse than Covid. Smoking had probably killed more people than Covid in the same period, he said. Tobacco is generally estimated to kill 90,000 people a year in the UK.

Lung cancer is now the number one killer in the UK in cancer. Nearly one in five people will die from it, he said during a lecture at Gresham College London.

The reason people like me worry and get very upset about this cancer is almost entirely caused by the benefit, he said. Most people who die from this cancer die so that a small number of companies make profits from people who have become addicted at a young age and then keep addicted to something they know they will ‘kill them.