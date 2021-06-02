Irish weather expert excited by ‘excellent’ signs for later in the month

Early indications suggest that warmer conditions will remain in Ireland for the month of June.
Carlow Weather weather expert Alan O’Reilly has said “the longer-range outlook is looking great” for the coming weeks.
In a Twitter post, he said: “Oh my! Longer-range forecast is looking great in the latest ensembles of the European Center for Weather Forecast (ECWMF) with high-pressure construction week “next with a real heat. far away yet but it looks good.”
Meet Ireland has said the following about these four specific weeks:
Week 2 (Friday, June 11 to Thursday, June 17)
Current indications suggest that the recent period of high pressure will remain dominant in Northern Europe.
This means that the conditions remain mostly warm – very warm in certain places – and set above Ireland.
Met Eireann said: “Temperatures should continue to rise above normal levels at the beginning of the period, although confidence declines later, with a possible low-pressure system that feeds rainwater from the Bay of Biscay.”
Week 3 (Friday 18 June to Thursday 24 June)
The Meteorological Service is less confident about its specific week with “confidence falling significantly for this period”, but current indications suggest temperatures will be around the norm.
Some areas in Ireland can expect slightly drier conditions than normal.
Week 4 (Friday 25 June to Thursday 01 July)
Similar to last week, Met Eireann is unsure of accurate forecasts for this period, but based on current indications, conditions will return a little more unresolved.
“Temperatures should come normally for the last week of June and in the first days of July,” they declare.
As for this week’s forecast, Wednesday night will see rain in Ulster clearing in the north and the rest of the night will be mostly dry but mostly cloudy.
Some scattered rainfall will occur, mainly in the west of the country.
On Thursday morning we will see some scattered rainfall, mostly in the west, extending further east during the day.
However, many parts of the Mediterranean and the east will remain mostly dry, with sunny magic.
The eastern half of the country will be dry on Thursday evening with clear forecasts and some isolated eclipses. However, it will be more cloudy in the west with more frequent rainfall in the western and southwestern coastal counties.
The June Bank Holiday is being formed to be mostly mild with sunny and long dry forecasts. However, some wet rain in time will develop.
As the weekend approaches, Munster and Connacht can expect rain on Friday afternoon, but will stay mostly dry with sunny forecasts over Ulster and Leinster.
On Friday night we will see some rain and oregano over the western half of the country, spreading eastwards across the country overnight.
Brighter conditions will develop on Saturday afternoon from the west with dry weather following for the rest of the day with sunny magic. However, some isolated rains will occur along the west coast.
Saturday night is forming to be mostly dry with clear spells and some isolated showers off the north and northwest shores.
Sunday is set to be dry in most of Ireland with strange sunny forecasts and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13-19 degrees.
Finally, Monday the holiday bank will see scattered rainfall, most of which will affect Atlantic circles.
Again, higher temperatures are expected to range from 13 to 18 degrees, with the best conditions reaching the Mediterranean, east and northeast.
