International
WHO, others need to find ways to provide affordable access to key drugs at critical times: Vardhan
Vardhan chaired the 149th Session of the WHO Executive Board on the last day of his term via video conference and reminded members of the sacrifices of “brave, distinguished and honored” Covid fighters around the world so that humanity to survive.
“These are moments of mixed emotions for me. On the one hand, I feel happy and privileged to have served this prestigious organization. On the other hand, my heart feels heavy as I walk away amid a lot of work that remains to be done and while the planet continues to shake under pandemic crisis and economic turbulence, “he said.
Vardhan took over responsibility at the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020.
“I commend the World Health Organization for its unwavering support for all Member States throughout the pandemic, fully committed to the value of equality and the simple truth that no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he said. minister, according to a Ministry of Health statement
Access to the COVID-19 vehicle accelerator is the fastest, most coordinated and successful global collaboration in history to accelerate the development, production and equal access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.
The COVAX structure has provided a much-needed mechanism to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines – a true embodiment of our principle of not leaving anyone behind, Vardhan said.
He said the World Health Assembly strongly supported equal global access to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines. “Global solidarity and co-operation are essential for all areas of pandemic response and must continue to be strengthened,” he said.
“The time to act is now. This is a time when we all understand that there will be many urgent health challenges in the next two decades. All of these challenges require a common response, because these are common threats that require responsibility. joint to act.
“And, of course, this is also the core philosophy of the WHO. I have said time and time again that the greatest need of the clock is a greater degree of common idealism of nations,” he said.
In such a dire global crisis, both risk management and mitigation require further strengthening of global partnerships to rekindle interest and investment in global public health.
A more important task is to foster higher commitments in relation to the diseases that have plagued mankind for centuries.
“We need to conquer opponents by collaborating and complementing each other by pooling our resources …. We need to be more aggressive in engaging in partnerships where joint action is needed, shaping the research agenda and stimulating knowledge dissemination valid, “he said.
At a critical time like the current pandemic, there is no room for industry to adhere to intellectual property rights, Vardhan stressed.
“Sometimes, we find that there is little willingness to cooperate research. Affordability is also a key driver in achieving our Health for All goal. The WHO, along with others such as the World Trade Organization, must find ways to provide affordable access to such key medicines at critical times, “he said.
“For us, health vaccines should go to the rich as well as those without wealth …. This has also been the year of science. This year is of great importance for the sound decisions that were made in the fields of science, evidence and data, “he said.
“Health workers around the world are working long hours in hospitals, sleeping in their basements or hotels so they do not infect family members. Scientists are working overtime to develop vaccines and treatments. “And doctors are reopening medical practice so that we can meet the urgent health needs of our patients. In the midst of all this, healthcare cabbage and front line workers have been lost forever,” he said.
