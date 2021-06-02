International
X-Press Pearl Fire could mean environmental disaster for Sri LankaExBulletin
Signed by S. Kodikara / AFP through Getty Images
A cargo ship carrying chemicals and plastic pellets has been burning off the coast of Sri Lanka for nearly two weeks. Now, attempts to pull the ship into deeper waters have failed and the sinking of the ship seems increasingly likely.
The ship, the X-Press Pearl, was carrying 1,486 containers. Eighty-one of them were containers of dangerous goods, including 25 tons of nitric acid. At least one container has leaked nitric acid.
Infrared images over the weekend showed that the fire has mostly been extinguished.
X-Press Feeders, freight shipping company, said On Wednesday that “you repent[s] to report that despite rescuers successfully boarding the ship and joining a tow wire, attempts to move the ship to deeper waters have failed. “The ship’s hull is now touching the bottom,” the company said.
Signed by S. Kodikara / AFP through Getty Images
The oil that fuels the ship is another serious cause for concern. The ship was carrying nearly 350 tonnes of fuel and rescue crews are preparing for the event of an oil spill.
Kanchana Wijesekera, Minister of Fisheries in Sri Lanka, said Wednesday that if there is a spill, booms and skimmers will be used around the ship and at strategic locations, and spray will be used to disperse the oil glaze.
Sri Lanka has temporarily banned fishing along a 50-mile coastline off its coast, where nitric acid has leaked into the water and plastic pellets have been washed ashore.
It is not clear how the fire started. But Darshani Lahandapura, chairman of the Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority, i tha Mongabay environmental news site that “we believe it was due to a chemical reaction due to nitric acid leakage”.
X-Press Feeders says there will be a full investigation into the cause of the fire and its spread once the fire is extinguished. All 25 crew members were evacuated last week.
The ship departed from Dubai and was en route to Malaysia and stopped in Qatar and India.
The Sri Lankan Air Force was captured dramatic aerial video of the burning ship.
The Associated Press reports that Sri Lankan police are investigating the fire and a court in Colombo has banned the departure of the ship’s captain, engineer and assistant engineer. The government says it will take legal action against the ship’s owners, according to the wire service.
Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia, says the incident will have an “extreme impact on the environment”.
Pattiaratchi says among the ship’s dangerous goods were 78 metric tons of plastic called nurdles the raw material used to produce almost all kinds of plastic products.
Signed by S. Kodikara / AFP through Getty Images
Endless piles of plastic cartridges can already be seen ashore.
“These have been released into the ocean and found on beaches south of Colombo – over time they will continue to move south as our model forecasts show. They will also go to river systems like Kelani, lagoons (Negombo ) and also in the Port City. They are transported by wind and currents – they will stay on the surface up to the beach and will stay in the marine environment forever as they are not biodegradable, “Pattiaratchi wrote on his Facebook page.
Eranga Jayawardena / AP
The incident is also a crisis for area fishermen.
“The ship has dealt a deadly blow to our lives,” said Joshua Anthony, head of a fisheries union in the region. told Reuters. “We can not enter the sea which means we can not provide a living.”
NPR correspondent Lauren Frayer contributed to this report from Mumbai.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]