X-Press Pearl Fire could mean environmental disaster for Sri LankaExBulletin

footprint Signed by S. Kodikara / AFP through Getty Images

Signed by S. Kodikara / AFP through Getty Images

A cargo ship carrying chemicals and plastic pellets has been burning off the coast of Sri Lanka for nearly two weeks. Now, attempts to pull the ship into deeper waters have failed and the sinking of the ship seems increasingly likely.

The ship, the X-Press Pearl, was carrying 1,486 containers. Eighty-one of them were containers of dangerous goods, including 25 tons of nitric acid. At least one container has leaked nitric acid.

Infrared images over the weekend showed that the fire has mostly been extinguished.

X-Press Feeders, freight shipping company, said On Wednesday that “you repent[s] to report that despite rescuers successfully boarding the ship and joining a tow wire, attempts to move the ship to deeper waters have failed. “The ship’s hull is now touching the bottom,” the company said.

footprint Signed by S. Kodikara / AFP through Getty Images

Signed by S. Kodikara / AFP through Getty Images

The oil that fuels the ship is another serious cause for concern. The ship was carrying nearly 350 tonnes of fuel and rescue crews are preparing for the event of an oil spill.

Kanchana Wijesekera, Minister of Fisheries in Sri Lanka, said Wednesday that if there is a spill, booms and skimmers will be used around the ship and at strategic locations, and spray will be used to disperse the oil glaze.

Sri Lanka has temporarily banned fishing along a 50-mile coastline off its coast, where nitric acid has leaked into the water and plastic pellets have been washed ashore.

It is not clear how the fire started. But Darshani Lahandapura, chairman of the Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority, i tha Mongabay environmental news site that “we believe it was due to a chemical reaction due to nitric acid leakage”.

X-Press Feeders says there will be a full investigation into the cause of the fire and its spread once the fire is extinguished. All 25 crew members were evacuated last week.

The ship departed from Dubai and was en route to Malaysia and stopped in Qatar and India.

The Sri Lankan Air Force was captured dramatic aerial video of the burning ship.

The Associated Press reports that Sri Lankan police are investigating the fire and a court in Colombo has banned the departure of the ship’s captain, engineer and assistant engineer. The government says it will take legal action against the ship’s owners, according to the wire service.

Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia, says the incident will have an “extreme impact on the environment”.

Pattiaratchi says among the ship’s dangerous goods were 78 metric tons of plastic called nurdles the raw material used to produce almost all kinds of plastic products.

footprint Signed by S. Kodikara / AFP through Getty Images

Signed by S. Kodikara / AFP through Getty Images

Endless piles of plastic cartridges can already be seen ashore.

“These have been released into the ocean and found on beaches south of Colombo – over time they will continue to move south as our model forecasts show. They will also go to river systems like Kelani, lagoons (Negombo ) and also in the Port City. They are transported by wind and currents – they will stay on the surface up to the beach and will stay in the marine environment forever as they are not biodegradable, “Pattiaratchi wrote on his Facebook page.

footprint Eranga Jayawardena / AP

Eranga Jayawardena / AP

The incident is also a crisis for area fishermen.

“The ship has dealt a deadly blow to our lives,” said Joshua Anthony, head of a fisheries union in the region. told Reuters. “We can not enter the sea which means we can not provide a living.”

NPR correspondent Lauren Frayer contributed to this report from Mumbai.