The Tenancy Act takes the head, to increase the rent of the houses

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Model Lease Act (MTA), which aims to regulate and enhance the legal framework for renting a home.

The model act will circulate in all states and territories of the Union for approval in an effort to increase private participation in rental housing and to close an acute housing shortage.

The approval came two years after the model law bill was introduced by the ministry of housing and urban affairs in 2019. According to the government, the MTA will help make affordable housing available.

It is expected to give a boost to private participation in rental housing as a business model for addressing the severe housing shortage, the government said in a press release.

Property analysts said the provisions in the MTA are expected to make leasing a valuable opportunity for tenants and landlords if states show willingness to approve it in writing and spirit.

Under the Act, the rental authority, the rent court and the rent court would quickly resolve disputes within 60 days, said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. It will also limit security deposits for residential premises to a maximum of two months rent and to a maximum of six months for non-residential purposes.

Various stakeholders said the move is in line with governments aiming to provide housing for all by 2025 and to stabilize and formalize India’s fragmented rental market.

While leasing in the commercial real estate segment has been a well-established principle of the market model, the broken landlord-tenant relationship in the case of the housing segment has discouraged the development of a market model and hindered the institutionalization of a housing market. rent, said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

The act has provisions to regulate the rights and duties of the landlord and tenant and is expected to balance the scale between the two parties.

As part of India’s ambitious book on electricity mobility and green energy conservation, the Union cabinet also approved an agreement to be signed between India and Argentina on mineral resource cooperation.

This Memorandum of Understanding (Memorandum of Understanding) to be signed between the two nations is intended to facilitate India’s energy security goals and includes the establishment of joint ventures for strategic minerals and future investments.

This is significant given that Chinese state-owned firms have already secured lithium mining concessions in countries such as Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, which forms the so-called lithium triangle.

Securing lithium supplies, a key raw material for battery production, follows the major Asian quest for oil and gas fields overseas, which saw a resource race in geography such as Africa. Against this background, Indian strategic experts believe that India and China are locked in a geopolitical race to sew most of the world’s next generation natural resources, such as lithium.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Good Memorandum to be signed between the mining ministry and the mining policy secretariat of Argentina’s productive development ministry, the government said in a statement.

The objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding are to strengthen activities involved such as cooperation to encourage the exploration and development of minerals, including the extraction and extraction of lithium; opportunities for the formation of joint ventures in the field of base metals, critical and strategic minerals for mutual benefit; exchange of technical and scientific information and exchange of ideas and knowledge; training and capacity building; and promoting investment and development in the field of mining activities to serve the innovation objective, the statement added.

In other decisions, the Union cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval for the signing and ratification of a cooperation in the field of mass media agreement between the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization group.

The agreement will promote equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between associations in the field of mass media. Each party, on the basis of reciprocity, will facilitate activities, thus ensuring equality, the government said.

The Union Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Ministry of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure in the Maldives on cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development in areas such as planning, smart cities, housing affordable and green mobility, among others.

He also approved the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the MoHUA Ministry and the Japanese, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on Sustainable Urban Development.