SIU wants to dive deeper into the Gauteng Education R431m decontamination contract

Cape Town – Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said Wednesday it wanted to delve deeper into who was responsible for the R431m tender for the decontamination of schools in Gauteng.

The head of the anti-corruption unit even wants investigators to quickly track down the investigation so that there are some findings by the end of June.

The investigation involved spending R431m from the Gauteng Department of Education to decontaminate schools and used about 269 service providers.

Brief information of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, SIU head Andy Mothibi said the investigation was ongoing.

The investigation should look at all procurement processes, but at this stage we can report that the supply chain management process has been completed to find a conclusion that the procurement process has been irregular.

Of course, we need to dig deep to define accountability so that we can make appropriate referrals for consequence management. That includes continuing with interviews of all officials, including the executive, Mothibi said.

He also said their team intended to complete the investigation by the end of August.

But I urged them to follow up quickly so we can draw some of the findings by the end of June. As with the National Department of Health, we lined up interviews involving the executive in order to reach credible conclusions based on evidence we would have gathered from all witnesses, including that of the executive, Mothibi said.

He told MPs that SIU had registered in February investigations with the Fusion Center to help with bank accounts and profiling of service providers.

We have given priority to the top 40. Fourteen bank accounts totaling R40.47 million were frozen by the Special Tribunal on 17 May.

We informed the council to review and set aside the appointment of these service providers. This has to do with the procurement process which has been found to be irregular.

Mothibi also said they make appropriate referrals for prosecution and disciplinary action, following the investigation, was ongoing

Meanwhile, SIU said there was an SAPS-related issue they had investigated.

With the next issue in the media space I confirmed to the Hawks yesterday (Tuesday), they are dealing with issues. They have not been reported to the SIU since yesterday, said chief investigator Leonard Lekgetho.

There are reports that SAPS spent R1.6 billion on irregular PPE this year.

SAPS has dismissed the report saying its supply chain division was given a diversion by national commissioner Khehla Sitole on March 26 to make emergency PPE procurements.

