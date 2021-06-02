Reporters Without Borders voices Hamid Mir’s suspension ‘another step towards autocracy’ – Pakistan





Global Media Monitor Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said it is “horrified” by the move to oust veteran journalist and television host Hamid Mir, calling it “another step towards autocracy” in the PTI government. . Mir had said earlier this week that he was informed by Geo News management that he “would not air on Monday” to direct his five-day weekly “Capital Talk” show. Sources from the channel management had confirmed that Mir had been sent on forced leave for some time. Journalists’ bodies and human rights organizations strongly condemned the move, calling it an attack on freedom of expression and the press. Mir, host for a long time popular Capital talks, just a few days ago had delivered a fiery speech in Islamabad calling for responsibility for the repeated attacks on journalists in the country. He was speaking at a protest against the recent attack on journalist and YouTuber Asad Ali Toor. Reporters Without Borders is horrified that Hamid Mir […] “was removed from the air by his television channel after he said in a protest that those responsible for the recent physical attacks on journalists should be identified,” the global watchdog said in a statement. declaration Wednesday. “An autocratic climate is constantly occupying Pakistan,” he added. Pakistan ranks 145th out of 180 countries in the RSF World Press Freedom Index for the year 2021. RSF noted that Mir was “briefly suspended” without any form of proceedings against him. The statement quoted Daniel Bastard, head of the RSF Asia-Pacific Roundtable, as saying that it was “extremely worrying that a media group was reduced to censoring its own star journalist simply because he defended his fellow journalists against violence”. In his program, Hamid Mir fueled the flame of democracy and pluralism in Pakistan with courage and debauchery. Its disappearance from the air waves is another step in this progress of governments towards autocracy, he added. In a statement issued Tuesday, the Geo / Yang Group said Mir had made a speech “that has resulted in reactions from various segments of society”. “The editorial committee and lawyers will be checking for policy and law violations. Meanwhile, Capital Talk will be hosted by an interim host,” she said. Last week, journalists’ organizations held protest demonstrations against the attack on Toor and the growing incidents of violence against journalists. A number of prominent journalists, politicians and civil society activists took part in the protest in Islamabad and spoke out against the attacks on members of the media industry. In a strongly worded speech at the protest, Mir accused non-democratic forces of being behind the incident and warned of retaliation if attacks on journalists continued. Toor was severely beaten by unidentified assailants outside his residence in Islamabad’s F-10 Sector on May 25. The RSF statement also recalled the attack on senior journalist and former head of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Absar Alam, who was shot and wounded in Islamabad in April, saying “no suspects have been identified in six weeks since that shooting “

