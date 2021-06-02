EU Covid-19 digital certificates will be open to non-EU international travelers





(CNN) The EU Covid-19 Digital Travel Certificate may be open to non-EU international travelers, including those from the United States, subject to acceptance of vaccination tests by individual Member States, a negative test result or recovery from Covid infection, an EU Commission spokesman told CNN on Wednesday. “Right now if you are an American, who does not live in the EU, you can get the certificate if you ask the national authorities of a member country to give you that certificate based on some evidence that you have been vaccinated, or have had a recent test Covid, “said a spokesman with political knowledge. However, he warned that such a decision would belong to each member state. The spokesman also said the EU Commission was in talks with the United States on a US Covid-19 certificate which EU states could accept as equivalent. On Tuesday, the EU Commission announced in a press release that seven European countries – Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland – had begun issuing EU digital certificates Covid for trips within the block. The system will be fully implemented by 1 July, but member states can now start using it voluntarily, the commission said. “It will be free, safe and accessible to all. Available in digital or paper format, it will be proof that a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19, tested negative or recovered from an infection.” The EU Commission said on Tuesday. “Importers It is important that in the coming weeks, all Member States fully finalize their national systems for issuing, maintaining and verifying certificates, so that the system is up and running in time for the holiday season,” said EU Health Commissioner Stella. Kyriakides in the press release. “EU citizens are waiting to travel again and they want to do so safely. Having an EU certificate is a crucial step on the right track.” Photo: A superman sets up behind the Eiffel Tower on April 27, 2021 in Paris. Sam Tarling / Getty Images

