Cape Town Chamber President criticizes Cape Town City budget

Cape Town – The president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jacques Moolman, has criticized the Cities’ annual budget, referring to its aspects as a cover.

The R56.6 billion permit budget was discussed during a virtual City council meeting last week with over 200 councilors in attendance.

Moolman made a quick move in the Citys response from residents to the draft budget, bringing in less than 2,000 comments during a month-long public participation process.

The reason may well be that taxpayers are tired of complaining. But council officials are more likely to either like it, or think everything is fine because they are quietly immune to economic realities, Moolman said.

In Mayor Dan Platos ’announcement of a zero percent increase in the salaries of city employees and councilors, Moolman said: This statement is not what it may seem because it does not mention the level increases given automatically based on the time served.

Nor does it mention the wage demands of the various unions that all have their finger on the municipal pie and demand much more than 0%.

Another concern raised by Moolman was the increase in the number of staff employed by the City.

They seem to be growing despite public statements of intent to reduce the pay bill that stands at around 30% of the total budget at the moment. This does not include hired consultants in addition, presumably to do work that council staff is unable to perform.

Moolman said the city council is run by an archaic system that should be investigated by a body independent of the private sector.

Mayco Finance member Ian Neilson said the response to the budget was reasonable from year to year, based on data and context about public participation.

The 30-day legal comment process is not the only public process that informs the budget. Factors that inform the budget occur 365 days a year through our engagements with residents and communities and our knowledge, experiences and practical context of what is required in all aspects of the City.

The city also has an active neighborhood sub-council and committee system that ensures ongoing engagement, Neilson said.

The city has cut staff-related costs by more than R460 million and has made no forecast of rising cost of living in fiscal year 2021/22. To achieve this, the City requested the Free Local Government Council not to set any salary increases for staff and councilors. If the negotiating council is to force us to make such increases, the Citys staffing number will have to be reduced to achieve this commitment.

The city reported an average increase of 4.5% for rates, 5% increase for water and sanitation and 3.5% for waste disposal. Electricity tariff will increase by 13.48%.

[email protected]

Kepi ​​Argus